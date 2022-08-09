“Abitbol’s desire for fame and notoriety is well-known” - Former Yankees pitcher David Cone’s ex-partner Taja Abitbol sued over setting her apartment on fire in a bid to land a role in reality tv show

Taja Abitbol, the ex-partner of New York Yankees legend David Cone, is accused in a lawsuit of setting a fire to get media attention. She is suspected of lighting a fire at the couple's Manhattan residence in an effort to get a part on "The Real Housewives of New York City."

Cone and Abitbol reportedly lived on 10 West End Avenue at the time. The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. on November 6, 2019 — the day before Abitbol was scheduled to appear on Tamron Hall’s talk show.

Daniel Rice, the downstairs neighbor, claimed in the lawsuit that Abitbol and Cone deliberately and intentionally caused the fire in order for Abitbol to have the limelight on the “Tamron Hall Show.”

“Abitbol’s desire for fame and notoriety is well-known,” claims Daniel Rice’s lawsuit.

Later, Abitbol told “The Post” that her neighbor Rice was suing her over the fire because of her connection to Cone.

"This guy is looking to sue me because David is a New York legend - he doesn't deserve this, the poor guy.”

She also told “The Post” that there was a defective candle that caused smoke and flame.

“The sprinklers immediately went off and there was no damage from a fire – that was clearly an accident.”

On the day of the fire, the "Tamron Hall Show" Twitter account published this.

Tamron Hall Show @TamronHallShow Thursday on “Tamron Hall” is all about astrology! We’re talking to Taja Abitbol. She’s obsessed with astrology and recently didn’t think what her astrologists said would come true but it did…You won’t want to miss this story! Thursday on “Tamron Hall” is all about astrology! We’re talking to Taja Abitbol. She’s obsessed with astrology and recently didn’t think what her astrologists said would come true but it did…You won’t want to miss this story! https://t.co/9SOqD3Zec7

“Thursday on “Tamron Hall” is all about astrology! We’re talking to Taja Abitbol. She’s obsessed with astrology and recently didn’t think what her astrologists said would come true but it did…You won’t want to miss this story!” – Tamron Hall Show

Cone and Abitbol never married.

Yankees star David Cone and Taja Abitbol’s split

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Abitbol confirmed to “Page Six” that her relationship with Cone had grown “complicated.”

"We don't know [what we are]. It's rough with the travel situation. He's always on the road. During baseball season it's hard for us, and sometimes in the off-season it's not hard for us. It's complicated."

They first connected at Taja, a French-Moroccan eatery owned by Abitbol, and they later reconnected at a holiday party in 2010. Between them, there has never been a marriage.

Abitbol and Cone attended the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation's 12th Annual Celebrity Gala together in 2015.

Frank Fernandez @ffernan312 David Cone, with Fiancée Taja Abitbol, at the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation's 12th Annual Celebrity Gala. http://t.co/7GGmln7OIM David Cone, with Fiancée Taja Abitbol, at the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation's 12th Annual Celebrity Gala. http://t.co/7GGmln7OIM

“David Cone, with Fiancée Taja Abitbol, at the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation's 12th Annual Celebrity Gala.” – Frank Fernandez

David Cone is a former Yankees pitcher, and currently works as a commentator for the New York Yankees.

Houston Astros v New York Yankees

Taja Abitbol is a real estate owner and investor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt