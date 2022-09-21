"About damn time" "Jays playoff odds crumbling" - MLB World reacts to Canada reportedly changing vaccine regulations for visiting players in time for the playoffs

Earlier today, information came out that Canada is dropping their COVID-19 vaccine requirements for travelers into the country, which in turn will affect the MLB. It is rumored to become effective on September 30th, just in time for the playoffs this season. If this does happen, it will have a large effect on multiple teams throughout Major League Baseball.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the city of Toronto has had the strictest restrictions of all the baseball cities. As of now, they are the only Major League Baseball city that requires players to be vaccinated in order to play at the stadium. Although the majority of Major League Baseball players are vaccinated, there are some, including stars, who are not.

Due to this set of requirements, many thought that the Toronto Blue Jays had a slight advantage. Multiple players on opposing MLB team rosters, including key players, were unable to play against Toronto on the road. Their depleted rosters could have made it easier for the Blue Jays, but there is no way to confirm this.

Michael Ray @Yankeeman2018 @mlbtraderumors Would have been a big advantage for the Jays against some teams. @mlbtraderumors Would have been a big advantage for the Jays against some teams.

This seems to be at a very convenient time for Major League Baseball. As of now, we are just two weeks away from the start of the postseason. It appears that the Toronto Blue Jays will have at least an American League Wild Card spot.

Buck Stratford @stratman119 @mlbtraderumors This is ill-timed and needs to be re-thought @JustinTrudeau All science indicates that November 3 is the optimal day to lift the restrictions. Please consult with stakeholders such as @bluejays @mlbtraderumors This is ill-timed and needs to be re-thought @JustinTrudeau All science indicates that November 3 is the optimal day to lift the restrictions. Please consult with stakeholders such as @bluejays

Maybe there was some influence from the MLB? This is unlikely however since the requirement will be lifted for the entire country of Canada, but baseball will surely be reaping the benefits.

As the 2022 Major League Baseball season is winding down, the playoff picture is starting to become more clear with each game. We are starting to get a true and realistic idea of who is going to be where this season. Let's take a look at the current MLB playoff picture.

An updated look at the 2022 MLB playoff picture

The New York Yankees are currently in first place in the American League East, as they have been for the majority of the season. However, they hold a lead of just 5.5 games over the Toronto Blue Jays, and could potentially lose the lead.

The Cleveland Guardians seem to be running away with the AL Central. Both the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox have been cold as of late, and are eight and five games behind respectively.

The Houston Astros are just one of two teams to have already clinched their division title this season. They currently have a record of 98-51, which is the second-best in the MLB. This is their fifth AL West title in the past six seasons.

The AL Wild Card seems set in stone for this season. It appears that the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, and the Seattle Mariners will be this year's AL Wild Card teams. The only other team in serious contention are the Baltimore Orioles, who are five games back.

Both the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves are nearly in a dead heat in the National League East. The Mets hold just a one-game lead over Atlanta, with the two playing each other before the season ends. It is very likely that this final series will decide who wins the division.

The St. Louis Cardinals seem to have run away with the NL Central division. They currently hold a 8.5 game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers, and that lead does not seem to be going anywhere.

Perhaps the most lopsided division all year has been the NL West, with the Los Angeles Dodgers being the first team to clinch their division. They have the best record in the MLB at 105-43. The Dodgers will look to win their second World Series title in just three seasons.

The NL Wild Card features four quality teams fighting for just three spots. The Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, and Philadelphia Phillies all currently hold spots. However, the Brewers are just 2.5 games back and could sneak in if they go on a run in these final games.

