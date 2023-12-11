Actress Vanessa Hudgens shares exclusive behind-the-scenes pics with fans after lavish Mexican wedding ceremony - "She's a wife now"

Recently, Vanessa Hudgens took to social media to share one of her most important milestones.

Hudgens is known for her role as Gabriella Montez in High School Musical, a series of teen dramas that gained her worldwide acclaim. Since she continued to act, her personal life has been the subject of constant intrigue.

After dating fellow High School Musical star Zac Efron from 2007-2010, Hudgens was in an eight-year relationship with actor Austin Butler that ended in 2020. In 2021, she began dating MLB shortstop Cole Tucker and finally tied the knot with him on December 2 in Tulum, Mexico.

"She's a wife now" - Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens took to her Instagram to celebrate her nuptials and captioned the picture with the phrase, "She's a wife now." Although a current free agent, Tucker has played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies.

Tucker is looking for a new team; however, the Pheonix-native has already gained some success at the pro level. The best season of the 27-year-old's career was his rookie campaign in 2019 with the Pirates, wherein he hit .211/.266/.361 with two home runs and 13 RBIs. Tucker was raised as a fan of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"First look: Vanessa Hudgens gets married to Cole Tucker wearing Vera Wang in Tulum!" - Up Next

The wedding marks the finality of years of relationship uncertainty for fans of Hudgens. After her high-profile split with Butler, many of her fans believed she would reunite with Efron. However, Hudgens ultimately decided to make her life with Tucker.

As a Christian, Hudgens attends Hillsong Church, a non-affiliated congregation in Los Angeles.

Vanessa Hudgens finally settles down

Days before her 35th birthday, Hudgens finally tied the knot, ending decades of long discussions about her romantic life. Although many fans were half-expecting Zac Efron to resurface on the scene, Hudgens and Tucker's relationship is considered solid.

With Tucker's MLB career currently uncertain, his links with Hudgens might cause some potential suitors to take notice.

