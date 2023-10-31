Outifleder Adolis Garcia has been the focus of some of the most monumental moments of the Rangers' postseason run so far. But with his team now within a stone's throw of winning it all, they may need to do it without Garcia.

Alarm bells were sounded among Rangers fans after Game 3, when it was reported that Garcia was leaving Chase Field in Phoenix early, presumably to undergo an MRI. Garcia, 30, left the game in the eighth inning after appearing to have injured his left side sustained in the process of hitting a flyout.

Ahead of Game 4 of the World Series, the Texas Rangers released their lineup. Much to the chagrin of Rangers fans, Garcia's name was blatantly excluded.

"Another challenge ahead. #GoAndTakeIt" - Texas Rangers

Fans are raging at the fact that Garcia will be missing his first game of the 2023 playoffs. The Cuban emigree's 8 home runs and 22 RBIs lead the playoffs in both categories, and his .323 October batting average is the highest on the team.

Adolis Garcia was also named the MVP of the Rangers' trying seven-game ALCS against the Houston Astros. Through seven games of the series, Garcia hit 357/.400/.893 with 5 home runs and 15 RBIs, including a Grand Slam.

Although the Yexas Rangers have offensive firepower in other areas, it cannot be ignored that Garcia has driven in more than a quarter of the teams runs this postseason. One saving grace, though, may be that the Arizona Diamondbacks have opted for a bullpen game, and will start reliever Joe Mantiply for Game 4.

As for Garcia's condition, it is too soon to really tell. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy stated that the team is "optimistic" regarding Garcia's condition, but conceded that more information needs to come to light before further releases.

Adolis Garcia epitomizes the postseason injury bug for the Rangers

After missing about two months, Game 3 of the World Series also claimed pitcher Max Scherzer. By staying healthy for so long, the Texas Rangers had been able to craft a world-class lineup that was able to gel with the same efficacy seen in the regular season.

Now, with Adolis Garcia and Max Scherzer on the sidelines, the issue of injuries is coming to bite the Rangers. While they are so close to winning the World Series, injuries can always pose an aspirational threat. Now, Rangers fans can only hope that the rest of the lineup will be able to pick up the slack.