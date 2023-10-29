Adolis Garcia's grueling workout routine at 'Nicole Gabriel Training' includes strength building and intense cardio sessions 

One does not become a supreme athlete like Adolis Garcia without putting in a ton of work. The superstar outfielder is one of the best players in baseball, and that demands strength, stamina and much more. As a result, the Texas Rangers superstar has to work out a lot and do intense workouts when he does.

The outfielder works out at Nicole Gabriel Training, which is a popular spot for athletes in the MLB. Garcia does strength training, which is how he's able to launch balls 450 feet into the stands.

Nicole Gabriel is a popular location, with Tampa Bay Rays superstar Randy Arozarena and Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez working out there as well. Their workouts, presumably, are quite intense as well.

Garcia does it all with this training outfit. Stamina, speed, strength and all physical aspects of the game of baseball are worked to the max. That's what being an MLB superstar demands.

Garcia is on quite the run right now, all the way to the World Series. It can reasonably be assumed that his training and fitness level is a big reason why.

Adolis Garcia's incredible journey

There is a reality where Adolis Garcia never became a household name. Cuban-born, the superstar is now a big player in the MLB. That was once considered a pipe dream.

Cuban players cannot play in the MLB, but they can go to Japan. That's what Garcia did. On his way back to Cuba, he decided to defect and pursue a career in the MLB. He went to the Dominican Republic and became an international free agent.

The St. Louis Cardinals took him in and he was a prospect for them. Eventually, they designated him for assignment. He made his way to the Texas Rangers, and they also eventually DFA'd the prospect.

He cleared waivers, meaning no teams wanted him. He returned to the Rangers and was eventually brought up in 2021. He never looked back, winning rookie awards and becoming an absolute hero for the Rangers current postseason run.

Adolis Garcia is a postseason legend in Texas

His walk-off home run in Game 1 vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks is yet another example of how he's become the cog that drives the Rangers' machine. Without him, there's no telling where they'd be. There was once a time when he wasn't even going to make it into the MLB.