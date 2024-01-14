Albert Pujols' customized $211,300 McLaren 570S MSO X, an ultra-rare luxe gem within a fleet of supercars

Albert Pujols appears to be enjoying life after retirement. The MLB legend hung up his cleats after the 2022 season and gifted himself a customized McLaren 570S MSO X a few weeks later. As per reports, Pujols splashed a whopping $211,300 on his McLaren. The ultra-rare luxury automobile has a two-door coupe and a retractable hardtop convertible.

The supercar is powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It also has 562 horsepower (570 ps) and 443 lb-ft (601 Nm) of torque, which is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed automatic SSG transmission.

Pujols' customized car has a Baby Blue exterior and an Alcantara interior. The slick vehicle can travel from 0 mph to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 204 mph (328 kph).

Notably, McLaren released its 570S model in 2015. However, the MSO X, which is owned by Pujols, is a variant that was designed by McLaren's Newport Beach dealer in 2018.

As per reports, Pujols has eight supercars in his garage, including the McLaren 570S MSO X. The other luxury vehicles include a Bentley Continental Flying Spur, a Ford F-150, a Cadillac Escalade, a Lamborghini Murcielago, a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and a Ferrari 488 Pista Spyder.

Albert Pujols net worth: How much is the MLB legend worth in 2024?

Former St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Albert Pujols is worth a mammoth $170 million in 2024. He has made a fortune through his 22-year pro baseball career.

As per Spotrac, Pujols made $341,810,471 in career earnings in his MLB career. He played 12 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, 11 years with the Los Angeles Angels and had a one-year stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pujols is a two-time World Series winner, earned 11 All-Star honors and won six Silver Slugger awards.

