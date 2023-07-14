What is Albert Pujols’ net worth? Cardinals legend's career earnings explored

Albert Pujols, a legendary figure in the world of baseball, has accumulated a substancial net worth throughout his illustrious career. With an estimated net worth of 170 million, Pujols has established himself as one of the richest athletes in the game.

Albert Pujols has established himself as one of the richest athletes in baseball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A look into Albert Pujols life and career.

Albert Pujols was born in 1980 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and he showcased his baseball talents from a young age. In 1996, Pujols immigrated to the United States, settling in Missouri. It was there that he honed his skills and excelled as an athlete, garnering recognition as a high school All-Star.

Pujol’s professional hournet began when he was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 13th round of the 1999 MLB Draft. After spending a season in the minor leagues, he made his debut with the Cardinals’ in 2001. Pujols quickly made an impact, finishing his rookie season with 37 home runs and being named the National League Rookie of the Year.

Throughout his career, Pujols continued to impress, earning numerous accolades and achieving remarkable milestones. He was a three-time National League MVP, a ten-time All-Star, and a two-time World Series champion. Pujols solidified his status as one of the game’s premier hitters, consistently delivering exceptional performances year after year.

Among many accolades, Abert Pujols was named the NL Rookie of the Year in 2001.

In 2012, Pujols signed a monumental ten-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels worth approximately $254 million, making it one of the largest contracts in baseball history. Although his tenure with the Angels did not match the same level of success he experienced with the Cardinals, Pujols continued to make significant contributions to the game.

Beyond his salary earnings, Pujols also benefited from lucrative endorsement deals, earning an additional $7 million annualy. His endorsement deals, combined with his salary, contributed to his impressive net worth.

Off the field, Pujols is known for being a family man. He was married to Deirdre Pujos and they have five children together: Albert Jr., Sophia, Ezra, Esther Grace, and Isabella.

As of 2022, Albert Pujols remains a highly respected figure in the baseball community. While his career is winding down, his impact on the game will be remembered for years to come.

MORE ON SPORTSKEEDA BASEBALL:

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes