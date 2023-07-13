The 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday was eventful and competitive. The National League got its first victory since 2012, beating the American League 3-2.

While the NL did something it had not done in a while, few people tuned in from home. The ASG set record-low TV ratings, beating the record-low numbers from last year's game. Viewership was down seven percent across the board for this year's game.

This is not just a problem in the MLB but in all professional sports. All-Star Games do not have the appeal that they used to. Fans are not interested in watching an exhibition game where the athletes are not trying their hardest.

The NBA and NFL have been shuffling ways to increase their all-star games' viewership, but it is hard to navigate. From an exhibition game to many star athletes skipping the event, drawing fans to view these events is oftentimes challenging.

"All-Star Games are pointless. Baseball is probably the one where you can kind of try. Whereas the NBA is a glorified layup line while the NFL has had to change it to flag football," one fan posted.

"I haven't watched the MLB All-Star Game since they removed the home field advantage for the World Series stakes. The NBA used to be good but it's a joke now and on top of that, they leaned way too hard into appealing to kids. I haven't watched the Pro Bowl in like 15 years. They need stakes to have meaning. They should do skills competitions with big prizes," another fan posted.

MLB fans were just not that interested in this year's All-Star Game. Aside from blackouts, many fans turned the channel after their favorite team's player was removed.

Fans think the league did poorly marketing this game to the fans. None of these things interested baseball fans, from the broadcast team to the red carpet showing off the player's outfits.

MLB can do a better job at marketing the game

2023 MLB draft

Rob Manfred can do a better job at marketing the All-Star Game. Make it less about the game and introduce competitions for awards like the home run derby chain.

Fans want to see the best athletes compete against each other. Introducing competitions for players to win prizes they want would be a great start, drawing more viewership and participation.

