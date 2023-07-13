Dodgers 2024 Schedule: Key Games, how to watch, and ticket details

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain one of the league's most successful and popular teams, with their influence reaching across the globe. Even though we are only halfway through the 2023 season, fans of the Los Angeles can start planning ahead as next year's schedule has been released.

The Dodgers are not the only team to have their 2024 schedules released, as every fanbase can look ahead to the next calendar year and start planning which games they would like to see. Along with the remaining 29 teams across the MLB, the 2024 schedule has some fans excited while others are less ecstatic.

Bonta Hill @BontaHill In 2024, the #SFGiants will not play the Dodgers in August and September? How did the schedule makers screw that up? In 2024, the #SFGiants will not play the Dodgers in August and September? How did the schedule makers screw that up?

Given the recent changes to interleague play, fans will be able to catch Los Angeles on the road more frequently than before. One of the most notable matchups will come from June 7th to June 9th, which will see Los Angeles take on the New York Yankees in New York for the first time since 2016.

One of the most exciting moments of Los Angeles' 2024 season will come during their opening series against the San Diego Padres. Not only will the opening series see Los Angeles take on their in-state rival, but they will be doing so in Seoul, South Korea as part of the MLB's growing international schedule.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers 서울에서 만나요. 🫰



Mark your calendar because the Dodgers are heading to Korea! The boys in blue will take on the Padres on 3/20 and 3/21 for the Seoul Series. 서울에서 만나요. 🫰Mark your calendar because the Dodgers are heading to Korea! The boys in blue will take on the Padres on 3/20 and 3/21 for the Seoul Series. https://t.co/Vm5FktJmUA

While Los Angeles will take on the Padres in South Korea on March 20th and 21st, they will play their home opener on March 28th against the St. Louis Cardinals for a four-game series. Immediately after the series with the Cardinals, Los Angeles will welcome club rival, the San Francisco Giants, for a three-game series.

A look at some of the key matchups for the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2024 campaign

On July 4th, Los Angeles will welcome the up-and-coming Arizona Diamondbacks, who have presented themselves as a true rival for the National League West crown. If the D-Backs continue to improve, this early July series could be more significant than simply an Independence Day game.

cityboy_chad @cityboy_chad



#MLB #Dodgers #dodgersbaseball 2024 MLB Schedule has been released. Two Must Go games already lined up: Dodgers vs Yankees in New York June 8th and July 4th at home versus the Diamondbacks. 2024 MLB Schedule has been released. Two Must Go games already lined up: Dodgers vs Yankees in New York June 8th and July 4th at home versus the Diamondbacks. #MLB #Dodgers #dodgersbaseball

August 23rd will see Los Angeles welcome the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game series, which will be a 2020 World Series rematch. Their final series will take place from September 27th-29th against the Colorado Rockies.

No tickets have yet been made available given how far we are from the 2024 campaign.

