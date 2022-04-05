"These situations are never easy" - 6-time Silver Slugger Albert Pujols files for divorce, wife underwent surgery to remove brain tumor recently

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman and designated hitter Albert Pujols has announced that he is filing for divorce from his wife, Diedre Pujols. Albert Pujols has been married for 22 years and his wife, Diedre, recently had a brain tumor surgically removed.

Pujols and his wife have five children together and will continue raising them together.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Albert Pujols announces that he is filing for divorce after 22 years with his wife Deidre. Albert Pujols announces that he is filing for divorce after 22 years with his wife Deidre.

"Albert Pujols announces that he is filing for divorce after 22 years with his wife Deidre." -@BNightengale

Albert Pujols returned to the St. Louis Cardinals

Pujols recently signed a one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals to finish his career. He started his career in St. Louis and played there between 2001-2011 before signing with the Los Angeles Angels in 2012.

"These situations are never easy." -Albert Pujols

Even though Albert Pujols had a disappointing almost ten seasons with the Angels, he will still be a first ballot Hall of Famer and go down as one of the best hitters of alltime.

Pujols was not always expected to be a star. After moving to the United States at the age of 16, Pujols had a good, but not great baseball career at Fort Osage High School near Kansas City, Missouri. He was named All-State twice, but could only receive a scholarship to Maple Woods Community College.

Even though Pujols only played one season at Maple Woods, he put on a show while he was there. He hit .461 and had 22 home runs and entered the MLB Draft after the season.

Pujols fell to the 13th round and was drafted to the St. Louis Cardinals with the 402nd pick in the 1999 Draft. He rose through the Cardinals minor league system quickly and was named to their 2001 Opening Day roster. He played all but one game of his rookie season and was named to the All-Star team and the National League Rookie of the Year. He slugged 37 home runs and 130 RBIs that year.

Pujol's dominance with the Cardinals only continued after his rookie year. He was named to nine All-Star teams with the Cardinals and won three MVPs with them. He also helped them to two World Series wins in 2006 and 2011.

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners

The Cardinals tried to re-sign Pujols after the 2011 season, but he ended up signing a ten-year $254 contract with the Los Angeles Angels. Pujols' time with the Angels was disappointing. He only made one All-Star team and was often injured. Even though he won two Gold Gloves with the Cardinals, he would usually only play DH for the Angels.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Albert Pujols is now 2 hits away from 3,000 Albert Pujols is now 2 hits away from 3,000 👀 https://t.co/Ci3gQMg0Cg

"Albert Pujols is now 2 hits away from 3,000" -Sportscenter

Pujols was unceremoniously released from the Angels in May of last season. The Los Angeles Dodgers ended up signing him to finish the year.

On March 28, Pujols announced he will be playing one final season in St. Louis, before retiring.

Edited by Deepak Vikraman