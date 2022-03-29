"The entire thing was a spectacle" - Former MLB player impressed by Albert Pujols receiving a standing ovation, believes this is what baseball needed

The legendary Albert Pujols has agreed to return to the club where he cemented his status in the annals of baseball history, signing a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dominican slugger has stated that this will be his final year playing in the Majors.

Coming out in the trademark Cardinal Red #5 uniform, the future Hall of Famer made an appearance in Spring Training during the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros much to the amazement of former Colorado Rocky Ryan Spilborghs, who was in commentary for the MLB Network Radio.

"The entire thing was a spectacle...and the scene today was just exactly what everybody in baseball needed," said Ryan Spilborghs.

"The Machine," as he's fondly called by his adoring fans, was chosen in the 1999 MLB Draft when the St. Louis Cardinals scooped him up in the 13th round as the 402nd pick.

Like any other ball player, he spent time in the minors and was called up in 2001 as a possible replacement for the then-injured Bobby Bonilla. He played most of the '01 season as an outfielder and third baseman, and played the least amount of games as a first baseman.

Throughout his time in St. Louis, he has compiled a stellar resume that will put him on par with the greats of the game. Nine All-Star appearances, 6-time Silver Slugger Award, 3-time National League MVP, 2-time World Series Champion, 2-time Gold Glove Award, the 2001 NL Rookie of the Year Award and the list just goes on and on for Pujols.

He then spent time with the Los Angeles Angels from 2012-2021 before moving on to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the course of the 2021 campaign.

How will Albert Pujols' signing affect the St. Louis Cardinals?

WIll Albert Pujols carry the load in DH or will the young guns step up?

Realistically, Albert Pujols will not be an every-game DH for the St. Louis Cardinals. He could, however, be effective in certain situations and his wealth of experience might help the team to have a playoff run this year and help Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in firepower.

The Redbirds have prospects Juan Yepez and Lars Nootbar but don't seem confident about giving them the keys to the proverbial DH kingdom yet. After all, Pujols is still killing left-handed pitcher as he hit 13 HRs and recorded a .603 and .939 in SLG and OPS during the 2021 season.

He can come in situations or play in games in DH against lefties and teach the young studs Yepez and Nootbar, along with another possible DH option Corey Dickerson, a thing or two about the game. After all, his final home run of the last campaign was off lefty JA Happ in a game against the Cardinals in Busch Stadium while playing for the LA Dodgers.

