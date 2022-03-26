MLB 2022 Most Valuable Player (MVP) early predictions featuring Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and more

The 2022 MLB season is just two weeks away. Fans are relieved to finally see baseball after the 99-day lockout between the MLBPA and Owners threatened the season.

Now that MLB is officially having a 162-game season, many are wondering who will win various season awards, including the league’s most valuable player award. Who are the National League and American League MVP candidates for the upcoming season and what should we expect from each of them?

MLB preseason MVP power rankings: American League

#5. Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins, shortstop

Carlos Correa is among the game's top players. Many were suprised to see him go to the Minnesota Twins this offseason. The signing makes the Twins a dark horse candidate to win the American League Central. Look for Correa to be in the mix for the AL MVP as he provides the Twins with power, speed, and excellent defense.

Carlos Correa 2022 Prediction: 28 HR, 105 RBI, .880 OPS

#4. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, outfielder

Aaron Judge is among the game's top outfielders and is looking to have another monster season for the New York Yankees. Judge has arguably the most power in baseball. Look for Judge to be among the leaders in home runs this season. Not only does Judge excel at the plate, he is also a solid defender with one of the game's strongest outfield arms.

Aaron Judge 2022 Prediction: 40 HR, 110 RBI, .950 OPS

#3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays, first baseman

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., one of the best young players in baseball, headlines a newly-loaded Toronto Blue Jays squad. Guerrero had a monster season a year ago, which included 48 home runs, a .401 on-base percentage, a slugging percentage of .601, and an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.002. He led the American League in each category. Expect more of the same from the MVP candidate.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Prediction: 45 HR, 120 RBI, 1.100 OPS

#2 Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels, pitcher/designated hitter

The reigning American League MVP will look to repeat his 2021 season, which was one of the best of all time. Ohtani provides power and discipline at the plate, while his pitching is among the best in the game. If Ohtani is able to stay healthy, he will undoubtedly be in the running for MVP.

Shohei Ohtani Prediction (hitting): 35 HR, 95 RBI, .970 OPS

Shohei Ohtani Prediction (pitching): 20 games started, 110 innings, 3.50 ERA, 145 Strikeouts

#1. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels, outfielder

Mike Trout missed the majority of last season with injuries and is poised to bounce back in the 2022 season. The three-time MVP will be playing with something to prove this year. Will Mike Trout be the same player as before he got injured? This will remain a question throughout the season, but fans should not doubt the star will have another impressive season.

Mike Trout Prediction: 45 HR, 108 RBI, 1.085 OPS, 25 stolen bases

"Mike Trout went 2-for-2 in his Spring Training debut." - @ Los Angeles Angels

MLB preseason MVP power rankings: National League

#5. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals, third baseman

Nolan Arenado is coming off another great season at the plate and in the field. Arenado hit 34 home runs and drove in 105 RBIs a season ago. On top of this, Arenado won the Gold Glove Award for the league's top defensive third baseman. Expect more of the same from Arenado this year as he continues to put up Hall-of-Fame stats.

Nolan Arenado Prediction: 37 HR, 103 RBI, .890 OPS

#4. Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves, outfielder

Ronald Acuna Jr. enters the 2022 season with high expectations. Acuna missed the last half of last season due to injury but was having another huge season prior to that. In 82 games, Acuna hit 24 home runs, stole 17 bases, and had an OPS of .990.

Reports are that Acuna may miss the first two weeks of the season. Once back with the Atlanta Braves, he will start at DH and progress back into the outfield once he is healthy enough. Despite missing the first two weeks, Acuna is set to have a monster season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Prediction: 42 HR, 105 RBI, .995 OPS, 28 stolen bases

#3. Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers, shortstop

Trea Turner is among the game's top shortstops entering the 2022 season. Turner provides the Los Angeles Dodgers with speed, power, and the ability to hit for average. He truly is the ideal shortstop. Expect more of the same from Turner this season as he looks to win the MVP award for the first time.

Trea Turner Prediction: 31 HR, 80 RBI, .960 OPS, 35 stolen bases

#2. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies, outfielder

Two-time MVP Bryce Harper hopes to add another huge season to his Hall-of-Fame career. The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has more protection around him in the lineup with the offseason acquisitions of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos. This will likely give the outfielder more pitches to hit and could potentially lead to another MVP season. Look for Harper to potentially repeat as MVP this season.

Bryce Harper Prediction: 41 HR, 107 RBI, 1.030 OPS

#1. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers, first baseman

Freddie Freeman will be one of the favorites to win the MVP award this season. The former MVP signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason. Look for Freeman to put up another phenomenal season with power hits to all parts of the field and solid defense at first base.

Freddie Freeman Prediction: 43 HR, 125 RBI, 1.021 OPS

We need to see Trea Turner scoring on Freddie Freeman base hits for at least the next six years. #Dodgers We need to see Trea Turner scoring on Freddie Freeman base hits for at least the next six years. #Dodgers https://t.co/cOPiCG9fOQ

"We need to see Trea Turner scoring on Freddie Freeman base hits for at least the next six years." - @ Doug McKain

Each player mentioned has the potential to win the MVP award this season. Like in any season, remaining healthy and being able to stay on the field will be a critical factor. Watch for each of these players to put up monster numbers for the 2022 season.

