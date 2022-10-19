Tomorrow night, the New York Yankees will find themselves in a revenge game against the Houston Astros for the first game of the ALCS. Thanks to a 5-1 victory at home against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS, the Yankees will get their chance to avenge their 2019 loss to Houston.

The Yankees will undoubtedly arrive in Houston with a burning desire to eliminate the Astros after their 2019 loss. The Astros would defeat the Yankees 4-2 in the Championship Series before falling to the Washington Nationals.

Here is everything you need to know about the for the American League Championship Series:

ALCS 2022 schedule for the New York Yankees and Houston Astros

Date Game Time (ET) Location TV Channel Wednesday, Oct. 19 Game 1 7:37 pm (ET) Minute Maid Park TBS Thursday, Oct. 20 Game 2 7:37 pm (ET) Minute Maid Park TBS Saturday, Oct. 22 Game 3 4:07 pm (ET) Yankee Stadium TBS Sunday, Oct. 23 Game 4 1:00 pm (ET) Yankee Stadium TBS Monday, Oct. 24 Game 5 (if necessary) 1:00 pm (ET) Yankee Stadium TBS Tuesday, Oct. 25 Game 6 (if necessary) 7:07 pm (ET) Minute Maid Park TBS Wednesday, Oct. 26 Game 7 (if necessary) 8:37 pm (ET) Minute Maid Park TBS

How to watch the series

New York Yankees and Houston Astros fans will be able to tune into every American League Championship Series game on TBS. All seven games (if necessary) can also be streamed on FuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Attending the games live, current ticket prices

If you are planning on making your way to Yankee Stadium or Minute Maid Park for the ALCS, here are the cheapest tickets currently available on Vividseats.com (before service fees).

Game 1 in Houston - $128 USD

Game 2 in Houston - $134 USD

Game 3 in New York - $170 USD

Game 4 in New York - $163 USD

Game 5 in New York - $190 USD

Game 6 in Houston - $150 USD

Game 7 in Houston - $171 USD

The eyes of the MLB universe will be focused on Houston as the two top teams in the American League will face-off in a star-studded matchup that includes Aaron Judge, Yordan Alvarez, Giancarlo Stanton, and Jose Altuve.

