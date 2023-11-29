ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia brings championship spirit to Mavericks game, swaps jerseys with Luka Doncic in sporting moment

Adolis Garcia, the Cuban professional baseball player, is a popular name in Dallas, Texas. The Texas Rangers outfielder helped slug the team to the first World Series title in franchise history. Although he was not a household name before his fantastic postseason run, he very well might be now.

"Makes sense that Adolis García would show up to a Mavericks game against Houston. (Via:@BallySportsSW)" - @MichaelJBier

The ALCS MVP was removed from the World Series roster before its conclusion after he sustained a strained oblique. However, his presence was still felt inside the dugout. Even though Garcia couldn't play in the Rangers' final games of the World Series, his impact on the club and city remains relevant even weeks after they won the title.

The 30-year-old from Ciego de Avila, Cuba, has become a celebrity in Texas. This was evidenced last night during the Dallas Mavericks game. The hard-hitting outfielder was seen sitting courtside during the team's 121-115 victory against the Houston Rockets.

Garcia understood the gravity of this matchup. Another athlete who understood the assignment last night was Luka Doncic, whose incredible performance helped the Mavericks walk away with the victory.

"Adolis swapped jerseys with Luka and is sitting courtside tonight (via @ballysportssw)" - @talkinbaseball_

Although Garcia may be a hero for Dallas, Doncic may be the biggest superstar in the city. Last night's jersey swap between the two stars made it even more special. Doncic played one of his best games of the season and exchanged jerseys with Garcia.

A closer look at Adolis Garcia's 2023 legend-making postseason run

Even though an injury kept Adolis Garcia from playing in the Texas Rangers' final World Series game, the outfielder made history more than once. He contributed to the Rangers winning their first World Series championship. He also set the new MLB record for RBIs in a single postseason with 22.

"Adolis Garcia has broken the MLB record for RBI in a single postseason with 22. He's homered in five straight games" - @TalkinBaseball_

Garcia's first playoff appearance has been one for the history books. In 15 games in the 2023 MLB postseason, the hard-hitting outfielder has an impressive .323 batting average with a 1.108 OPS, eight home runs and 22 RBIs. The RBI tally surpassed St. Louis Cardinals playoff legend David Freese, who held the all-time single-season record since 2011.

