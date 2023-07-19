Alek Manoah Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for struggling Cy Young Winner

On July 19, Alek Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays got the ball as the star-studded San Diego Padres came to town. Due to the MLB's recent scheduling changes, it was the first since since 2016 that the Friars made the trip north of the border.

For Monah, 2023 has been a trainwreck. Now 2-8, the 25-year old leftie lays claim to a 6.18 ERA. Moreover, his command has been a massive issue, with 47 walks, he is one of only four AL starters to have four or more games with five walks or more.

After surrendering six earned runs in 0.1 of an inning on June 5, Manoah was sent down the Florida Complex League. After a decent outing against the Tigers on July 7, Alek Manoah was charged with four earned runs in three innings against the San Diego Padres last night.

Things have never been worse for Manoah, but if the Toronto Blue Jays decide to deal the 6-foot-6 hurler, here is who they might look to.

Top 3 Alek Manoah Trade Destinations

3 Chicago White Sox

At the end of the season, three Chicago White Sox starters - Lance Lynn, Michael Kopech, and Lucas Giolito - will all be free agents. With at least two expected to depart, the Sox could take advantage of the dip in the Manoah market by nabbing the pitcher, and focusing on building a rebuild around the young pitcher.

2 Pittsburgh Pirates

Many people forget that Manoah's 2.24 ERA alongside a 16-7 record helped him finish third in AL Cy Young Award voting last season. With their first overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected LSU pitcher Paul Skenes, who many say will be big league ready before long. If the Pirates can get the right balance of players to trade for Manoah, maybe they can bring him back to his former self.

1. Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels will be in the market for at least one starter after Shohei Ohtani inevitably leaves the club at the end of the year. While Manoah certainly cannot replace Shohei, he may be one of the multi-player rebuild that the team may not want, but will be forced to undergo.

