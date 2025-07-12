Alex Bregman Landing Spots: 3 top teams that could be a potential fit for Red Sox superstar 

The Boston Red Sox and third baseman Alex Bregman's union could be cut short as early as July 31. With the Red Sox not in a good position to make the postseason, they might trade the third baseman at the trade deadline, since Bregman could opt to become a free agent again after signing a three-year, $120 million deal in the offseason.

Ad

Either the Red Sox could extend Bregman before the trade deadline, or they'll be better off getting a good haul for the two-time World Series champion by trading him.

Here's a closer look at three franchises that could want Bregman's services.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 top teams that could be a potential fit for Red Sox superstar Alex Bregman

#1. Seattle Mariners

Ad

Trending

The Mariners have started the season strong and could secure a Wild Card spot come October. They currently trail the Houston Astros by six games for the lead in the AL West, and if they can get Bregman at the trade deadline, their roster would get a significant boost.

SI’s Mike Kadlick highlighted Seattle as one of the three main trade destinations if Boston can’t lock him up. The third baseman is hitting .299 along with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs this season.

Ad

#2. Detroit Tigers

The Tigers made it known in the offseason that they were after Alex Bregman, and even reportedly offered him a six-year, $186 million contract in the offseason. However, he turned down the offer to sign a short-term but high AAV deal with Boston.

With manager A.J. Hinch in charge and a weak offensive output at 3B, Detroit becomes a natural suitor for Bregman. Even MLB insider Jim Bowden notes Bregman as a leading candidate to go to Detroit before the deadline.

Ad

#3. Milwaukee Brewers

Some outlets like BrewerFanatic have speculated on the Brewers' interest in the services of Alex Bregman. Jim Bowden has also named Milwaukee as an ideal destination for the third baseman.

However, the chances of this happening are slim since the Brewers may not want to take on the high salary of Bregman.

Apart from the above-mentioned teams, the New York Yankees are actively searching for a third baseman, but given the Red Sox's intense rivalry with them, a trade between the two rarely happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More