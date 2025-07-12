Alex Bregman Landing Spots: 3 top teams that could be a potential fit for Red Sox superstar 

The Boston Red Sox and third baseman Alex Bregman's union could be cut short as early as July 31. With the Red Sox not in a good position to make the postseason, they might trade the third baseman at the trade deadline, since Bregman could opt to become a free agent again after signing a three-year, $120 million deal in the offseason.
Either the Red Sox could extend Bregman before the trade deadline, or they'll be better off getting a good haul for the two-time World Series champion by trading him.
Here's a closer look at three franchises that could want Bregman's services.
3 top teams that could be a potential fit for Red Sox superstar Alex Bregman
#1. Seattle Mariners
The Mariners have started the season strong and could secure a Wild Card spot come October. They currently trail the Houston Astros by six games for the lead in the AL West, and if they can get Bregman at the trade deadline, their roster would get a significant boost.
SI’s Mike Kadlick highlighted Seattle as one of the three main trade destinations if Boston can’t lock him up. The third baseman is hitting .299 along with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs this season.
#2. Detroit Tigers
The Tigers made it known in the offseason that they were after Alex Bregman, and even reportedly offered him a six-year, $186 million contract in the offseason. However, he turned down the offer to sign a short-term but high AAV deal with Boston.
With manager A.J. Hinch in charge and a weak offensive output at 3B, Detroit becomes a natural suitor for Bregman. Even MLB insider Jim Bowden notes Bregman as a leading candidate to go to Detroit before the deadline.
#3. Milwaukee Brewers
Some outlets like BrewerFanatic have speculated on the Brewers' interest in the services of Alex Bregman. Jim Bowden has also named Milwaukee as an ideal destination for the third baseman.
However, the chances of this happening are slim since the Brewers may not want to take on the high salary of Bregman.
Apart from the above-mentioned teams, the New York Yankees are actively searching for a third baseman, but given the Red Sox's intense rivalry with them, a trade between the two rarely happens.