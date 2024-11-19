Alex Bregman's wife Reagan captures adorable moment of son Knox rocking spiky 'bed head' in cute mirror selfie

Between his duties as a dad and third baseman for the Astros, Alex Bregman rarely gets a day off. However, recently, it was Bregman's wife Reagan who was tending to their two-year-old son, Knox.

On Monday morning, Reagan Bregman took to Instagram to show off Knox' "bed head." Shared via an adorable mirror selfie, Reagan captioned the selfie with the words "when you catch a glimpse of the bed head."

Reagan Bregman posing for a morning mirror selfie with her son Knox

Born Reagan Howard, Alex Bregman's wife worked for Google in Austin, Texas after graduating from Texas A&M University. Reagan and Alex tied the marital knot in 2020 after meeting at a dinner party held by mutual friends. In addition to her role as mother to Knox, Reagan also founded Exiza - an athleisure wear brand for women.

For Alex Bregman, the 2024-2025 offseason came earlier than usual. Even though the Astros had competed in every single ALCS since 2017, Houston was swept by the Detroit Tigers in the AL Wild Card Series.

The 2024 season was one of contrasts for Bregman, who was in the final year of his five-year, $100 million pledge from the Houston Astros. Despite hitting a mere .221 through April and May, Bregman found his bat, and hit .281 with 12 home runs and 24 RBIs in the final two months of the season.

"Should the Phillies sign Alex Bregman and trade Alec Bohm?" - Talkin' Baseball

Although the Astros believe that Alex Bregman is worth keeping, he will not come at a cheap price. As such, pundits have already begun to consider where the free-agent third baseman could be headed this offseason.

Houston Astros will fight to keep Alex Bregman

Although some rumors have mentioned the Philadelphia Phillies or Seattle Mariners as possible destinations for Bregman, Houston wants him around. As Astros owner Jim Crane told MLB.com recently:

“We want to try to field the best team we can without going crazy, some of the payrolls are pretty high for the biggest teams, but I think we were the fifth-highest payroll. That’s the first time we’ve done that. We have the wherewithal to do that if we need to do it.”

He will not come cheap, but Alex Bregman's 191 homers in an Astros uniform since 2016 provide plenty of reasons for Houston to keep him in town.

