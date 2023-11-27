Alex Bregman Trade: Top 5 landing spots for Astros star should rumored exit happen

Alex Bregman has been one of the most important players in Houston Astros history, proving to be an essential piece for both World Series titles. Although he will soon be entering his 30s, the All-Star third baseman remains one of the best at his position in the MLB.

Expand Tweet

"Jim Duquette (@JimDuquetteGM) said today on @MLBNetworkRadio that he believes the #Astros may be listening to trade offers on 3B Alex Bregman." - @MLBDeadlineNews

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Even though Alex Bregman has been an important piece for the Houston Astros throughout his career, the MLB is still a business. This business side of the game has sparked a conversation about whether or not the club would trade him if they cannot agree to terms on a long-term extension.

While both parties would likely hope to continue their relationship, Bregman is entering the final year of his current contract. We have seen in the past that the Astros have moved on from some of their stars, including Carlos Correa and George Springer. This has led to a flurry of trade rumors involving the talented third baseman.

A closer look at five landing spots for Alex Bregman if a blockbuster trade were to happen

#1 - The Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have emerged as one of the most aggressive teams in recent years as the front office is looking to return to contention. Some of the areas of weakness for the Cubs come at both first and third base, which could make Alex Bregman the ideal target. With a plethora of prospects, they could likely create a tempting package for the Houston Astros.

Expand Tweet

"Wouldn’t be against the Cubs looking into Bregman. Would love that acquisition" - @jz2016cubs

#2 - The New York Yankees

The New York Yankees seemingly find themselves in every trade rumor in the MLB. Well, here they are again. Although the two franchises are considered rivals, Bregman would be a perfect fit for the Yankees. Even though the two teams may not be interested in helping each other, sometimes there are deals that are too good to pass up.

#3 - The Miami Marlins

If the Houston Astros were to move Alex Bregman, they would likely prefer to keep him out of the American League. The Miami Marlins would not only be the perfect trade partner for the Astros, but the third baseman could thrive alongside other talented infielders such as Luis Arraez.

It must be mentioned that Bregman has a 10-team no-trade clause in his current contract, so he would need to approve a deal to Miami in order for it to process.

#4 - The Arizona Diamondbacks

Yes, the Arizona Diamondbacks recently acquired Eugenio Suarez from the Seattle Mariners, however, Bregman is a clear upgrade and a more long-term option than Suarez. Given the fact that Bregman is from New Mexico, playing closer to his hometown could be tempting. Not to mention that the club was just in the World Series, which could make Bregman's the missing piece.

Expand Tweet

"Matt Chapman signs a team-friendly deal with the Astros, to replace Alex Bregman after next season. Bregman then gets to the Diamondbacks as a 1 year rental to further aid their 3rd base defense." - @vgjazzyankees

#5 - The Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have been on the cusp of glory for years now, which could lead them to make a blockbuster deal to land Alex Bregman from the Houston Astros. This would not only send Bregman to the National League but could land Houston a superstar, such as Corbin Burnes, in return.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.