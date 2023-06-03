The Boston Red Sox lost some key parts of their lineup this past offseason. Although some fans were hopeful that the team might defy their low expectations, there appears to be no signs of that happening.

The ball on the mass exodus of talent from the Red Sox got rolling when star shortstop Xander Bogaerts announced that he'd be departing the team after a decade. The Curacaoan signed a 11-year $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

In addition to Bogaerts, the Boston Red Sox also lost 2018 AL home run champ JD Martinez, as well as former Cy Young contender Nathan Eovaldi, who has found a home on the Texas Rangers, who lead the AL West.

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 The Tampa Bay Rays have held the Boston Red Sox hitless through nine innings!



With things getting bad and looking to get worse in Boston, a popular Red Sox fan page took aim at Alex Cora, the manager of the team. The post was made after the Tampa Bay Rays went up 4-0 over the team in the first leg of a double-header at Fenway Park on June 3.

Boston Strong @BostonStrong_34 Alex Cora has to do something, fuck man. Alex Cora has to do something, fuck man.

Although the Red Sox acquired some players such as outfielders Adam Duvall and Masataka Yoshida, things in Beantown show little sign of improvement. Although the Sox have had a hard time all season, things really began to implode around mid-May.

Since then, Boston Red Sox hitters own a .232 average, sixth-lowest in the MLB over that period of time. Additionally, the team is placed 28th out of 30 teams in home runs in that period of time, with just eight dingers being launched by Sox hitters since May 19.

Boston Red Sox fans should settle in for the long haul

As difficult as seeing the team struggle may be, Sox fans must understand that things will likely get worse before they get any better. Their lineup simply does not demonstrate the necessary offensive prowess needed to keep up with better, harder-hitting teams in their division.

For now, the most effective strategy that the team can pursue is developing the next generation. With a plethora of strong prospects rising through the system, the Boston Red Sox could certainly content as a powerhouse of the future. For now though, it looks as though the team will just need to wait for success to find them.

