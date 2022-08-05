“Alex is not exclusive with anyone at the moment” - Alex Rodriguez's family member claims former Yankees star not 'serious' about fitness model Kathryne Padgett

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, who reportedly didn’t date anyone since his split with Jennifer Lopez, is currently dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. Rodriguez and Padgett recently spent a lengthy European vacation together, which is evidence of their brewing romance.

However, a “Page Six” source recently revealed that though they are spending quality time together, Alex and Kathryne are “not serious.”

“Kathryne’s a great girl, but they’re not serious. They’re just dating. They’re having fun, that’s it."

The source also added that the former Yankees slugger is not limited to seeing one person.

“Alex is not exclusive with anyone at the moment.”

Before getting into a romantic relationship with A-Rod, Kathryne Padgett was dating a chemical engineer, Ty Sheppard.

“Kat was at A-Rod’s house within three weeks of them breaking up.”

The “Page Six” source reported that Padgett ended her relationship with Sheppard to be with Rodriguez.

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett’s developing chemistry

Rodriguez and Padgett were first spotted in January at a Green Bay Packers NFL game. They have since been seen together at various events.

Recently, the couple took a vacation to Europe. Padgett posted stunning pictures and videos from the trip.

“Europe, you’re a keeper Had the trip of a lifetime aboard the @samurai_yacht with the most incredible people & blessed to have experienced the beautiful Amalfi Coast Naples->Sorrento->Positano->Capri->Corsica->St. Tropez->Nice” – Kathryne Padgett

Padgett later posted another video of their time in France.

“how I recommend walking the streets of France” – Kathryne Padgett

Padgett was also present at Rodriguez’s 47th birthday celebrations in Idaho. It was a star-studded party with Justin and Hailey Beiber in attendance, among others.

The couple was also spotted partying in Italy at Taverna Anema e Core.

Alex Rodriguez has dated several women in the past, including American star Jennifer Lopez. The two dated for two years before they split up in 2019. J.Lo is now married to actor Ben Affleck.

J.Lo and A-Rod at Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

Rodriguez also dated WWE’s Torrie Wilson, entrepreneur Anne Wojcicki, and actresses Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson.

He was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis before the two divorced in 2008. A-Rod shares daughters Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia.

"Mi familia" - Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod is currently focusing on his work with the NBA team he co-owns, the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as his on-air jobs with ESPN and Fox Sports.

