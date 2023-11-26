Alex Rodriguez accompanies daughters Ella and Natasha to combat holiday hunger in Minnesota communities

Former three-time MVP Alex Rodriguez is embracing Thanksgiving. Despite being one of the most controversial baseball players ever, A-Rod is finding it in his heart to help those in need.

The former third baseman retired midway through the 2016 season. Since then, he has committed himself to various business ventures. An investment fund, as well as acting as a part-time FOX analyst has kept him very busy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Thanksgiving, Alex Rodriguez went to Minneapolis with his two daughters, Ella and Natasha, to give out meals to underprivileged individuals. The kind gesture comes amidst A-Rod's campaign to become a majority owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves after assuming a minority stake in 2021. The deal is expected to be finalized by the spring.

Ella and Natasha have featured on their father's social mediums with more frequency in recent years. Born in 2004 and 2008 respectively, they are products of Rodriguez' marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, which lasted from 2002 until 2008.

Earlier this year, Rodriguez dropped his 18-year old eldest daughter Natasha off at the University of Michigan, her new school. The former New York Yankees star was sure to bring Natasha to a Michigan football game to mark the momentous occasion.

Expand Tweet

"Official: Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and entrepreneur Marc Lore become Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owners" - Shams Charania

Originally drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 1993 with their first overall selection, Rodriguez hit ..358 to win the 1996 AL batting title. However, his cocky attitude soon made him enemies with some of his teammates, including Ken Griffey Jr. It was not long before A-Rod made his way to the Texas Rangers, where he won the first of his three MVP Awards in 2003.

Despite putting up a career average of .295 alongside 696 home runs and 2086 RBIs, Alex Rodriguez' legacy remains in question. In 2013, bombshell revelations came out about A-Rod's steroid use, an issue that has stood in the way of a potential Hall of Fame induction to this day.

Alex Rodriguez remains committed to post-career ventures

While Rodriguez may never see his name in the Hall of Fame, the 48-year old is not letting that dampen his spirit. Emboldened by the energy of a man half his age, the 14-time All-Star understands the importance of philanthropy. As his daughters undoubtedly know, few is lucky enough to have a superstar father like A-Rod in their lives.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.