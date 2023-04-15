Alex Rodriguez was one of the baseball players implicated in the infamous steroid scandal. In 2013, the Biogenesis scandal broke out, it was revealed that several players from different fields were taking Performance Enhancement Drugs (PEDs). The drugs were provided by the Biogenesis lab, whose founder was Anthony Bosch.

MLB started an investigation that revealed many players' names that were taking PEDs in the same year. One of the players who had a connection to the Biogenesis lab was Alex Rodriguez. The Yankees legend was suspended for the entire 2014 season. He had the longest suspension among all the players linked to the scandal.

"A-Rod" attended an arbitration hearing with the MLB, where Rodriguez was supposed to appeal his suspension. He stormed out halfway through it as A-Rod wanted Bud Selvig, Commissioner of Baseball, to testify in the hearing.

However, Selvig was not present. This infuriated him, resulting in him storming out. Later in a WFAN interview, he revealed that he felt that Selvig made it personal and tried to ruin A-Rod's legacy by not coming.

"He hates my guts," said A-Rod. "100% I think this is personal and I think this is about his legacy and it's about my legacy. He's trying to destroy me. By the way, he's retiring in 2014 and to put me on his great big mantle, that's a hell of a trophy.

Though Rodriguez missed the 2014 season, he returned to play for the Yankees. He played 2015 and 2016 seasons with the team before retiring.

When Alex Rodriguez revealed that he needed to see his daughters to calm down

Alex Rodriguez was one of the players who was dragged through the media. He even became the poster boy for the steroid era of baseball.

Rodriguez revealed that he got heated when he stormed out of the hearing. A-Rod went on to say that he needed to see his daughters to calm himself down.

"I'm going home to see my daughters," Rodriguez responded. "I'm so heated up right now and so pissed off that I can't think straight right...I'm going to huddle up [with my lawyers] and ultimately we will make a final decision."

Originally, Rodriguez was suspended for 211 games by the MLB. After an arbitration hearing, the suspension was reduced to 162 games.

