The New York Yankees were unable to hold their lead over the Minnesota Twins and wound up losing 4-3 on Friday. The Yankees were only able to generate runs via solo home runs from Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Volpe. Their offense did not click outside of their star players and the result reflects that.

The Twins did not let an early two-run deficit affect them as they slowly but surely took the lead. It was an eighth-inning double from Carlos Correa that drove in the two game-winning runs. Clay Holmes was brought in by the Yankees in an attempt to close out the game, but failed miserably.

The Minnesota Twins just seem to have the Yankees' number so far this season, with a dominant win one day and a gritty win the next. Carlos Correa continues to prove that he is capable of being the top player on a playoff team and can come up in the clutch when needed. For many Yankees fans, this game was the realization of their worst fears about the offense.

Having a home run centric offense is a viable strategy in modern MLB, but you also need to have runners on base. If any of the three Yankees home runs accounted for more than one run, this game could have been entirely different. While it may have simply been an off-night for the offense, this remains an issue that has plagued them since 2022.

The New York Yankees fanbase had a lot of questions about the team's leadership after the game. Aaron Boone's decision to put in Clay Holmes to close out the game came under heavy criticism. They are dealing with injuries and have plenty of time to turn things around, but fans are still concerned.

The Minnesota Twins defeated the Yankees in a tough road battle that showed they may be better than expected in 2023.

Can the Minnesota Twins pull off the four-game sweep over the New York Yankees?

Sweeping a team like the Yankees on the road is an incredibly tough feat. They have an incredible home-field advantage and a star-studded roster led by 2022 MVP Aaron Judge. However, this Twins team seems to have them figured out.

As long as their pitching and defense hold up over the weekend, the Twins could leave New York with four straight wins.

