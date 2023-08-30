Alex Rodriguez anticipates daughter Natasha's bright future as she begins college journey at University of Michigan

One could say many things about the 22-year career of Alex Rodriguez. However, his committment to being a father and role model to his two daughters is not something that anyone doubts.

A-Rod met his future wife Cynthia Scurtis at a Florida Gym in 2002. Although the pair would divorce in 2008, the short lived relationship produced two daughters. Natasha was born in 2004, and Ella followed in 2008.

While Cynthia would alledge misconduct and adultery, the couple did all they could to shield their children from the limelight. It was not until several years later that pictures of the two girls would begin to surface regularly.

In his retirement, Alex Rodriguez has taken on many responsibilities. In addition to appearing as a regular FOX Sports presenter, A-Rod has taken up a minority share in the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves.

This past week, Rodriguez took to social media as his eldest, Natasha began her studies at the University of Michigan. After droppping off the 18-year old with his current girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro, A-Rod posted a sincere message to his daughter on his personal Instagram page.

""Can’t wait to watch her take on this big new chapter,"

The career of A-Rod is marked by dissapointment, superlative hitting, and a host of other things. Originally a Seattle Mariners first-rounder, the infielder was shipped to the Texas Rangers in 2001 before spending the final decade of his career on the New York Yankees.

A three-time MVP, Alex Rodriguez hit 696 home runs and 2086 RBIs over the course of his career. However, his implication in the Biogenesis scandal, wherein he and other high-profile MLB names were caught purchasing PEDs from a Miami nutrionist, led him to be suspended for the entirety of the 2014 season.

"15 years ago, Alex Rodriguez got hit by a pitch from Bronson Arroyo and a benches-clearing brawl ensued. A-Rod's daughters saw the clip a few days ago and had some thoughts." - ESPN

Being a dad was always the top job for Alex Rodriguez

While A-Rod's attitude, PED use, as well as success made him very unpopular with many fans, his role as a father is far less controversial. Despite always being one of the most-followed names in pro sports, the 48-year old has always kept his daughter's privacy paramount.

Now, A-Rod can happily say that he has launched at least one. Hopefully, Natasha finds all of the success and enjoyment that she deserves during this very special time in her life.