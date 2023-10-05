The Minnesota Twins got their first postseason victory since 2002 on Wednesday. They swept the Toronto Blue Jays in two games to advance to the next round.

In the victory, the Twins pulled off a great pickoff play to get out of a fifth-inning jam. Sonny Gray linked up with Carlos Correa to catch Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sleeping to end the top of the fifth inning.

New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez was impressed by the play. He took time to explain to the fans what exactly happened on the pick-off attempt.

"The hat is key," Rodriguez said.

A-Rod mentioned that this is a common play in advanced baseball. Sonny Gray initiated the move by tapping his cap. Correa acknowledged it, and tipped it back to Gray so the two know they are in sync.

Typically, the catcher will give the signal when the shortstop breaks to the bag. This is a timing play that needs to be executed perfectly for it to work, and it did.

Since advancing, the Minnesota Twins will not play the Houston Astros. This will be a homecoming for shortstop Carlos Corea, who spent the majority of his career there.

This will be a tough matchup for the Twins. Houston is a strong baseball team that has a lot of veteran players who have been in this moment before.

Do the Minnesota Twins have the means to be the Houston Astros?

The Minnesota Twins will have their hands full in Houston. The Astros are looking to repeat as World Series champions, and they have the team to do it.

Justin Verlander will be a tough matchup for Minnesota. He has settled in well down there after leaving the New York Mets at the trade deadline.

However, the twins have Sonny Gray, who has been elite this season. He has held a 2.33 ERA in the regular season while striking out 183 batters. He has his name in the hat for American League Cy Young.

The Twins also have Royce Lewis, who has come out determined to make plays for his team. Although he is nursing an injury, he can still get the job done with his incredible bat-to-ball skills.

To beat Houston, Minnesota will have to get spectacular play from everyone in their lineup. Given this is their first postseason victory since 2002, they should be ready for the challenge.