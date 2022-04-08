Alex Rodriguez and his love for NBA: Which team does he own and follow?

Alex Rodriguez, a former New York Yankees player, is a 22-year MLB veteran and one of the league's most prolific offensive performers.

A-Rod may have retired from baseball a few years ago, but he has remained active in sports. He is a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves ownership group and serves as a commentator on ESPN.

“We are pleased to officially welcome Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx family. Together with Marc and Alex, we take another step forward in building a world-class organization both on and off the court.” - Glen Taylor, via @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Glen Taylor, the owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, agreed to sell the franchise to former baseball player Rodriguez and e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore in May 2021. The league approved the sale, and the change of power officially began. Reportedly, Rodriguez used his $350 million fortune to buy a piece of the Timberwolves. Taylor will be in charge of the team until 2023, when Rodriguez and Lore take over.

"Former Major Leaguer Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore are finalizing a deal to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves from majority owner Glen Taylor, sources tell ESPN. Taylor will continue full control of team for two years before Rodriguez and Lore take over in 2023." - @ Adrian Wojnarowski

Last year, Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez sought to purchase the New York Mets from the Wilpon family, but the team was ultimately sold to American investor Steve Cohen.

"NFL stars have teamed up with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in a bid to buy the New York Mets." - @ Forbes

Alex Rodriguez will have his job cut out for him. With only one postseason trip in the last 17 seasons, the Timberwolves have been one of the weakest teams in the NBA.

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the San Antonio Spurs 127-121 at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Thursday evening. After the game, Alex tweeted the Timberwolves' victory, making it evident that he carefully follows the team.

"Great win!!" - Minnesota Timberwolves, via @ Alex Rodriguez

The Timberwolves have improved to 46-35 in their first 81 games, putting them in seventh place in the Western Conference.

A-Rod, New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners

Did you know that Alex Rodriguez is putting money into a sports stock market company?

Rodriguez is launching yet another business endeavour. Alex and his business partner, Marc Lore, are backing a startup called Mojo, which aims to create a stock market for professional sportsmen, where fans can buy and sell players depending on their on-field performance. Football will be the first investment channel for Mojo when it launches in late 2022. Mojo has already secured $75 million in venture capital, which came from Joshua Kushner's Thrive Capital. In addition to Rodriguez and Lore, Tiger Global Management has also made their investments in Mojo.

