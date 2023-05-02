Since his retirement in 2016, former three-time AL MVP Alex Rodriguez has presented himself as more of a businessman than a former player.

No2 47, A-Rod has inserted himself into various business ventures since the end of his playing days. Among the Miami-native's endeavors have been investing in Dominican beer, collecting art, and purchasing a minority stake in the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves.

True to his new, buttoned-down persona, Rodriguez recently sat down with David Rubenstein for his series "Bloomberg Wealth" to reflect on his career and honors.

Speaking to Rubenstein on April 6 from his Miami home, A-Rod was asked what it feels like to win three MVP Awards, multiple Gold Gloves, and the World Series. When Rubenstein followed up by asking which of the honors was the most important to Rodriguez, the icon did not skip a beat:

"Without a question, the World Series. With the exception of the birth of my two girls, that was by far the greatest moment of my life " - Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod won his first World Series as a member of the New York Yankees in 2009. Despite entering that year with a laundry list of personal honors, the then-33 year old has never won the Fall Classic. The Yankees' 4-2 series win over the Philadelphia Phillies that season was the first ring of A-Rod's career

Alex Rodriguez won his first MVP Award after hitting a league-leading 47 home runs and scored 124 runs during the 2003 season with the Texas Rangers. The following season, he was traded to the Yankees after the Rangers realized they would struggle to pay him.

"Your reminder that the Yankees do not win the World Series in 2009 if not for Alex Rodriguez." - Dan Rourke

However, Rodriguez's career is also mired in controversy. He was front and center of the 2014 Biogenesis scandal, which led to him being suspended for the entirety of the 2014 season for performance-enhancing drug use.

The case has forever tainted fans' views of the superstar, who has had difficulty gaining access to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Alex Rodriguez will always have the memories of 2009

While many players who are as skilled as Alex Rodriguez have won more than one World Series over the course of their careers, more still never do.

While his name has understandably faced prejudice given his past, A-Rod will always be able to hold his head high as a World Series champion.

