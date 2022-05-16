Alex Rodriguez posts an iconic throwback picture of himself dressed in "Ghostbusters" overalls with MLB legends David Ortiz, Randy Johnson, and Ken Griffey Jr.

It's been nearly six years since Alex Rodriguez retired; however, the former New York Yankees legend manages to stay in the spotlight. The key to being a legend is maintaining relevance, something Alex Rodriguez has been adept at for his entire career.

Most recently, Alex Rodriguez posted on Instagram in the threads from the all-time hit blockbuster "Ghostbusters" with a squad of Major League legends

The group featured Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox, Ken Griffey Jr. of the Seattle Mariners and Randy Johnson of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The four superstars appeared in a promo commercial for DirecTV as the #Goatbusters, a group of Major Leaguers who are the last hope for survival against a monstrously sized Mr. Red Legs, the mascot for the Cincinnati Reds.

The former All-Star shortstop and third baseman had one of the most prolific careers of all time, as he was arguably one of the best right-handed hitters to play in the MLB. In his career, Alex Rodriguez crushed 696 home runs, drove in over 2,000 runs and scored 2,000 runs en-route to 3,115 hits.

Ken Griffey Jr. was known as one of the most well-rounded athletes to ever play the game of baseball. The outfielder, like A-Rod, was selected with the first overall pick in the 1987 Major League Baseball Draft and was destined for superstardom. Nicknamed "The Kid" for his jovial nature and his ability to make baseball look as easy and effortless as when you'd play in the backyard with your friends, he slugged 630 home runs, won the American League Most Valuable Player in 1997, made 13 All-Star teams and won 10 gold gloves. Had his career not been derailed by injuries, Griffey Jr. would have likely been the first Major League Baseball player to hit 800 home runs.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Seattle Mariners

David Ortiz is best known for his massive success in Major League Baseball, mainly as a member of the Boston Red Sox, but also as a member of the Minnesota Twins. The man lovingly referred to as "Big Papi" slugged 541 homers and led the Red Sox to three World Series titles. He will become the fourth Dominican to be inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame when he joins the 2022 class.

Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox

Randy "The Big Unit" Johnson is the most prolific left-handed pitcher to ever take the mound. During his career with the Mariners, Diamondbacks, Yankees and Giants, Johnson compiled 4,875 strikeouts, the most among southpaws and had a legendary performance when he helped lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to their first World Series title.

Edited by Windy Goodloe