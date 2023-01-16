Business magnate and chairperson of Berkshire Hathway, Warren Buffet, was once a mentor to former Yankee superstar Alex Rodriguez.

Rodriguez and Buffet met more than 2 decades ago when Buffet agreed to insure Rodriguez’s then-record $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers.

Buffet educated Rodriguez about the basics of investment using Hall of Fame Red Sox outfielder Ted Williams as a reference.

"He talks investing, just like Ted Williams talked about discipline at the plate," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez often speaks about the valuable information and lessons Buffet has passed down to him. However, during an interview with Sports Illustrated, Buffet stated that the former New York Yankee legend didn’t need him or his help.

“Alex may give me some credit—but he doesn’t need me,” Buffett said. “He’s got a money mind. He just gets things, if they’re business- or money-related.”

Buffet firmly believes Rodriguez will be equally successful in his business venture, even coining him the bull detector.

“Most athletes get gamed,” Buffett told Sports Illustrated. “They’re pigeons, basically. They don’t have a nose for smelling out the people that are promoters rather than true friends. I don’t know if the term is used anymore, but we used to call them jock-sniffers. They promote partnerships, the young kid is getting checks like he never dreamt of before. Sometimes even their agents may be in cahoots. That has not happened to Alex, and it wouldn’t happen to Alex. He’s got a bull---- detector that’s pretty d--- good,” Buffet told Sports Illustrated.

"What Warren Buffett taught Alex Rodriguez about investing" - Wayne Davidson, Twitter

Alex Rodriguez signed a mammoth contract with the Texas Rangers back in 2000

Alex Rodriguez sent the baseball fraternity into shock in December 2000 when he signed for the Texas Rangers on a whopping 10-year, $252 million deal.

ESPN @espn On this day 19 years ago, Alex Rodriguez signed his famous 10-year, $252 million deal with the Texas Rangers.



A-Rod rewarded the Rangers with one MVP season plus 156 home runs, 569 hits and 359 RBIs in his three seasons with the team. On this day 19 years ago, Alex Rodriguez signed his famous 10-year, $252 million deal with the Texas Rangers.A-Rod rewarded the Rangers with one MVP season plus 156 home runs, 569 hits and 359 RBIs in his three seasons with the team. https://t.co/hUjtGcspNN

"On this day 19 years ago, Alex Rodriguez signed his famous 10-year, $252 million deal with the Texas Rangers. A-Rod rewarded the Rangers with one MVP season plus 156 home runs, 569 hits and 359 RBIs in his three seasons with the team." - ESPN, Twitter

Easily the largest sporting contract at the time, the Rangers acquired Rodriguez in the hope of him changing their fortunes on the pitch.

His time with the Rangers was relatively successful, with him winning three Silver Sluggers and two Gold Gloves, attending three All-Star games, and winning the 2003 Most Valuable Player award.

