"I try to live that advice that Warren gave me to this day" - Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez pays tribute to mentor Warren Buffet for his acquired business acumen

In a video posted by Alex Rodriguez on his YouTube channel, the former Yankee star takes his fans through the day with mentor Warren Buffett. Buffett is one of the most successful investors in the world.

In the video, Rodriguez can be seen doing errands in his office, taking flights, and reaching Omaha, Nebraska, to meet Buffett.

Calling Warren a great friend and mentor, A-Rod said:

“One of the things he always talked to me about is concentrated bets, concentrated focus. Those are the attributes that really served me well in my career since I was three years old to the time I retired even to now the one thing I’ve been focussing on is the two b’s – baseball and business.”

A-Rod is the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp as well as the chairman of Presidente beer.

In a meet-and-greet with Buffett, Rodriguez also spoke about the two pieces of advice his mentor Warren had given him.

“Number 1 – Be the best baseball player you can be, and number 2 – be the nicest gentleman you could be. I try to live that advice that Warren gave me to this day.”

Buffett once spoke to Sports Illustrated about Rodriguez and appreciated his sense of business.

“Alex may give me some credit—but he doesn’t need me,” Buffett said. “He’s got a money mind. He just gets things, if they’re business- or money-related.”

Warren Buffett and Alex Rodriguez got to know one another when Buffett covered a portion of Rodriguez's 10-year, $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers.

Buffett added:

“They promote partnerships, the young kid is getting checks like he never dreamt of before. Sometimes even their agents may be in cahoots. That has not happened to Alex, and it wouldn’t happen to Alex. He’s got a bull---- detector that’s pretty d--- good.”

Rodriguez shared a sweet post for Buffett.

“Great to be back in Omaha to see my friend and mentor Warren Buffett. 61 years in the same house. 57 years in the same office building. Bought his first shares of Berkshire Hathaway in 1962.” – Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez spent 22 years in the MLB.

Alex Rodriguez – an MLB legend and star

Alex Rodriguez is considered to be one of the greatest players in MLB history. During his 22-year MLB career, he played for teams like the Seattle Mariners, the Texas Rangers, and the New York Yankees.

A-Rod was a 14-time All-Star player. He also won three American League Most Valuable Player Awards, 10 Silver Slugger Awards, and two Gold Glove Awards. Rodriguez also holds a career record of 25 grand slams.

Warren Buffett is the world’s seventh-wealthiest person with a net worth of over $103 billion. He is currently the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

