At the Cuyahoga Community College Foundation's Presidential Scholarship Luncheon, World Series champion, and CEO Alex Rodriguez shared motivational stories about overcoming adversity.

"What an inspiring day speaking with the students and donors of the @tric_edu Foundation. Cuyahoga is the largest community college in Ohio and for the last 50 years this foundation has raised funds to make sure that students get access to a college education no matter how many bumps in the road they had to overcome to get there."- arod captioned on his insta post.

"Baseball legend, World Series champion and CEO Alex Rodriguez was the keynote speaker for the Cuyahoga Community College Foundation’s Presidential Scholarship Luncheon. The event raised $1.1 million in critical funds to help Tri-C students in need achieve their academic goals." - tric_edu

Through its 2023 Presidential Scholarship Luncheon, the Foundation was able to raise $1.1 million to support Tri-C students who are struggling to meet their academic objectives.

Rodriguez joins other sportsmen Bill Walton (2019), Earvin "Magic" Johnson (2015), and Hank Aaron (1997) as the newest notable speakers to headline the event.

Alex Rodriguez is a successful entrepreneur

Rodriguez retired from MLB in 2016, but he continues to be an influencer in the sports world thanks to his long and incredibly successful baseball career. Rodriguez is also a successful entrepreneur in the world today, managing many enterprises.

A-Rod is the chairman of Presidente Beer, Slam Corp, a SPAC with a focus on consumer tech, media, entertainment, and health and wellness.

"Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez have closed a second, $290 million payment toward full ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski The Lore-Rodriguez group now owns 40% of the team. They have one more payment before becoming majority owners." - ShamsCharania

He is also the owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, a strategic advisor to the Professional Fighters League, and an Emmy-winning baseball analyst for Fox Sports and ESPN.