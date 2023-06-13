In a candid interview on the popular show "20VC" with host Harry Stebbings, former baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez opened up about his involvement in performance-enhancing drug scandals.

Stebbings wasted no time in delving into the heart of the matter, asking Rodriguez a pointed question:

"Why did you do it when you were already so good?"

Rodriguez didn't shy away from taking responsibility for his actions, describing his decision as a "silly dumb decision." However, the most significant moments of his baseball career, according to Rodriguez, were at the very beginning and the very end:

''I would say to your point, I did not need any of that stuff at 19 and at 41, I had two of my best seasons, completely clean and in a great frame of mind. Makes you go back and think, 'Boy, what were you thinking? What a knucklehead.'''

Reflecting on these milestones, Rodriguez emphasized that he achieved those remarkable feats completely clean and in a great frame of mind.

The stark contrast between his success as a young player and his late-career resurgence made him question his past choices.

Alex Rodriguez reflects on the impact of performance-enhancing drug scandal on his life and career

Wild Card Game - Houston Astros v New York Yankees

Alex Rodriguez opened up about the personal and financial toll of his involvement in performance-enhancing drug. Reflecting on his actions, Rodriguez expressed deep regret for the consequences he faced both personally and professionally.

Rodriguez revealed that his decision to use performance-enhancing drugs resulted in significant losses. Not only did he lose his once-stellar reputation, but he estimated the cost of his actions to be over $40 million in lost salary.

He acknowledged the foolishness of his choices, saying that he had a guaranteed contract worth hundreds of millions of dollars, which allowed him financial security even without resorting to illegal substances.

The consequences of his actions were severe. Alex Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season as a result of his involvement in the Biogenesis scandal, which exposed his connection to obtaining illegal performance-enhancing drugs and human growth hormones.

As a result, he missed all 162 games that season and received less than $3 million of his $25 million base salary.

While Rodriguez made a successful comeback in 2015, hitting 33 home runs in 151 games, his performance declined in 2016, struggling with a.200/.247/.351 slash line in 65 games. He ultimately played his final game on Aug. 12, 2016, before transitioning into a special advisor role with the New York Yankees.

The interview served as a sobering reminder of the lasting consequences of Alex Rodriguez's involvement with performance-enhancing drugs. It highlighted the importance of integrity and the high price one can pay for succumbing to temptation.

