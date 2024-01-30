Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha sings at event to raise awareness about suicide prevention

New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez is father to two daughters, Natasha and Ella, whom he shares with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Both the daughters are close to Rodriguez, who celebrates her milestones with his followers on social media.

His older daughter, Natasha Rodriguez, recently sang at a Kevin's Songs event and shared glimpses of it on her Instagram. The event aimed to raise awareness about suicide prevention, and Rodriguez took this opportunity to contribute through her voice.

Natasha Rodriguez's Instagram story

The event was held from January 25–27 at St. John's Resort in Plymouth, Michigan.

Alex Rodriguez's daughter, Natasha, takes a new step in her musical career

Following in the footsteps of Alex Rodriguez's ex-partner, Jennifer Lopez, Natasha Rodriguez, also known as Tashi, enrolled in undergraduate studies in musical theater at the University of Michigan in 2023.

"I am extremely honored and proud to share that I will be continuing my artistic and academic studies at the University of Michigan to pursue a BFA in Musical Theatre! I still can't believe I've been given this opportunity - it's absolutely a dream come true," Natasha wrote.

"Thank you to the team that has guided me through this process, and chooses to endlessly share their brilliance and love with me - I would not be here without you! I'm so so thankful to my family for supporting and believing in me, no matter what! I love you!"

In August, Rodriguez assisted Natasha in settling into her first semester of college at the University of Michigan. He posted images from the emotional day on Instagram.

Natasha previously sang the National Anthem during a Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies game at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

Natasha is also cordial with Alex's new partner, Jaclyn Cordeiro. The couple has often posed with the two daughters. Her sister, Ella, has also taken a liking to singing.

In December 2018, Lopez shared a video of her daughter Emme and Rodriguez's two girls singing Elvis Presley's classic "Can't Help Falling in Love" while Natasha demonstrated her ukulele skills.

It remains to be seen how Alex Rodriguez's daughters carve out careers in their respective fields.

