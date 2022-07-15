Alex Rodriguez’s Ex-Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez dazzles her Instagram fans with a sneak peek of her new look before a shoot

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez’s ex- girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, turned up the glam for her new shoot. J.Lo posted a video on Instagram to show off her gorgeous new appearance to her 217 million followers. In the video, Lopez unveiled her most recent makeover for a weekend photo session for her beauty line, J.Lo Beauty, which she launched last year.

In the video, the "The Marry Me" actress can be seen in a floral dressing gown with hair tied in a sleek tight bun with braided strands on each side. The Hollywood star chose a nude glossy lip color and accessorized her dress with golden hoop earrings.

J.Lo also gave a glimpse of her makeup team in the video while "Can’t Touch This" by BIA is played in the background.

Jennifer’s video has over 800k likes, and fans have showered amazing comments on her.

J.Lo is pretty active on social media and keeps treating her fans with her dazzling videos and pictures.

Here’s a throwback video of J.Lo’s performance, which she posted on Instagram.

Missing this energy 💥💥💥 Who’s ready for some new shows!!!??? #TBT #JLovers #GetRight

J.Lo recently went viral when she introduced her child, Emme, with they/them pronouns during a performance. Fans posted clips of the show to social media, praising the singer for using gender-neutral pronouns for Emme.

J.Lo was tagged as a "cool mom" by fans.

@jlo is not like a regular mom, she’s a cool mom

Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez’s time together

J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez first met at a New York Yankees game in 2005, when she was married to Marc Anthony and he was wed to Cynthia Scurtis. However, they would only start dating in 2017 when they were both divorced. Their relationship lasted four years before they broke up in April 2021.

As for the breakup, they said:

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

Alex Rodriguez is currently dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett.

Rodriguez and Padgett at the Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns Game.

Alex Rodriguez and Padgett are often seen together. They were together at the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals as well. The couple have appeared at numerous high-profile sporting events, including a January Packers game where they were first spotted together.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far