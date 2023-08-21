Torrie Anne Wilson is an American model, fitness instructor, and professional wrestler. Her involvement with World Wrestling Entertainment is what made her most famous. Wilson took first place in the 1999 Miss Galaxy fitness competition. Recently, Torrie Wilson had everyone in awe as she flaunted her toned abs in a stylish ensemble of shorts and a tube top.

She might be a retired wrestler, but she still has a fantastic figure and isn't ashamed to show it off. The fitness instructor slipped her fingers in the denim shorts' pocket and pulled them down low so that viewers could better see her impressively toned abs and trim waist. Her face was framed by her golden hair, which was curled into beach waves.

Wilson won people over with her endearing smile as she turned to show off her stunning dimples. Wilson's stunning beauty was the subject of numerous heartfelt comments and love emoticons from admiring viewers.

Alex Rodriguez and Torrie Wilson's dating history

Former WWE Diva Torrie Wilson and star third baseman Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees dated from 2011 to 2015. Given that the power couple was photographed kissing at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2012, it is safe to assume it was confirmed.

Wilson and A-Rod were first seen together in a gym in Wilson's native Boise, Idaho. According to Everett's piece, the couple went on vacation with actor George Clooney and his then-fiancée Stacy Kiebler. The fact that Kiebler was a former WWE Diva may not be a coincidence.

Alex Rodriguez and his ex-gf Torrie Wilson

The two eventually parted ways, but the cause for their split has been the subject of much conjecture. Although both Alex Rodriguez and Wilson have moved on to other endeavors, people who followed their love story continue to recall their relationship.

Given that Alex Rodriguez has a history of dating famous women, it is not surprising that he and Torrie Wilson connected. He also dated music icon Madonna and actors Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz.