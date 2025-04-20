Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro drops truth bomb on aging gracefully

Former baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, recently shared some important health insights on aging. Cordeiro, a fitness expert and coach, often shares valuable tips on maintaining good health.
On Saturday, she posted a powerful message about the connection between aging and lifestyle choices. It read:
“You Will Always Be Your Best Investment: The heart attack at 50 began at 20. The Alzheimer's at 70 started at 40. The loss of independence at 80 began at 30.”
"The aging you want tomorrow begins with the choices you make today."
Cordeiro credited Dr. Bob Rakowski for the quote. She is also the founder of Jacfit, a six-week health program that has grown into a thriving wellness community since its inception.
She also shared a story about her community, reposting one of her previous posts with the caption:
“Our Community Rocks #womensupportingwomen”
The clip, originally posted by Cordeiro in October 2024, featured her alongside several members of the Jacfit community. The caption read:
“In our community we celebrate more than just physical goals, it’s a MIND BODY SOUL transformation. 👀”
By consistently posting health and fitness content on Instagram, Jaclyn Cordeiro has gained a following of 138K. For her audience, she frequently shares motivational one-liners to help them stay committed to their goals. Her most recent message read:
“Remember why you started”
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro show off activewear outfit in latest selfie
On Friday, Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, gave fans a glimpse of her latest outfit by sharing a mirror selfie captioned:
“Feeling Swaggy in my @lululemon”
Cordeiro was seen sporting Lululemon activewear, featuring a blue top and matching pants paired with white sneakers. She also shared another look from Thursday, captioned:
“Drawing lines like a kindergartener, because healthy boundaries make for the best doodles!”
The images featured Cordeiro posing at a gym, dressed in a gym bra and pants. While Cordeiro remains dedicated to her wellness journey, her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez has been busy with his business ventures, especially with the NBA playoffs in full swing.
Rodriguez, along with Marc Lore, is the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their team began the playoffs on a strong note with a 117–95 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.