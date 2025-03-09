Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro can't stop smiling during Mexican getaway with daughters Bella & Savanah

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is an up-and-coming entrepreneur mom who is gaining prominence in the fitness world via her famous fitness programs. She founded the JACFIT and 5AM Club programs for her clients, providing them weight-loss techniques and helping them eat a balanced diet in order to achieve a well-toned physique.

Besides working out everyday and keeping up with her busy routine, Jaclyn loves to spend time with her daughters, Bella and Savanah whom she shares with her ex-partner Laureano Cordeiro. The Canadian fitness trainer/model embarked on a relaxing trip to Mexico with her daughters after past few grinding weeks on Friday.

Jaclyn Cordeiro and her daughters are stayinig at the Fives beach and hotel residences in Playa del Carmen, MX. On Saturday, Cordeiro shared a happy family image with her daughters from the premises of the resort. While her daughters rocked matching white outfits, Jaclyn wore a dress similar to theirs, only yellow in color.

Take a look at the image here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Bella is the older of the two and was born in May 2011, while Savanah was born in October 2012. Both girls are very accepting of their mother's relationship with former Yankees INF Alex Rodriguez whom she has been dating since 2022.

Just like Cordeiro, Rodriguez has a couple of daughters of his own whom he shares with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Alex Rodriguez recently celebrated his younger daughter Ella becoming a junior in high school in February while he also hosted his elder child, Natasha's peers from the Univeristy of Michigan Theatre group at his home in Miami a few days ago.

While A-Rod spends his time in Miami, Jaclyn is busy enjoying herself with her daughters after successfully concluding the second annual women supporting women summit on Mar 6.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shared an image of her daughters enjoying beach time in Mexico

Jaclyn Cordeiro shared yet another image on her social media story which showed Bella and Savanah enjoying quality beach time in Mexico. The girls could be observed digging a hole on the sandy beach while enjoying the pristine blue waters of the Caribbean sea.

Take a look at the image here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Previously, on Feb 14, Jaclyn celebrated her 45th birthday when she spent quality 'me' time at the El Dorado Golf and Beach club in in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.

