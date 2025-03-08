Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro unwinds in Mexico with daughters Bella & Savannah after inspiring women's summit

Alex Rodriguez's Canadian girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares one huge similarity with the former Yankees INF, which is, that they both have daughters with their former partners. Rodriguez is a proud parent to Natasha and Ella whom he shares with Cynthia Scurtis while Jaclyn is a loving mother to Bella and Savanah whom she shares with Laureano Cordeiro.

Jaclyn is an accomplished fitness model/instructor who has created a considerable stature in her field of interest via programs like JACFIT and the 5 AM Club. Most of her clients are women who aspire to lead a healthy lifestyle despite their busy and strenuous schedules.

After hosting a successful women's summit on Mar 6, Jaclyn Cordeiro jetted off to Playa del Carmen with her daughters, Bella and Savanah, for a much-deserved break and spending quality time with them. She shared some snaps from their stay at the Fives Beach Hotel and Residences in Playa del Carmen, MX on Friday.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Earlier this year, Jaclyn took both her daughters to a Timberwolves game on Jan 11 at the Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Cordeiro and her daughters were able to score courtside seats with the help of Alex Rodriguez who is a minority owner of both, Timberwolves and the Aces.

Both girls rocked Wolves home jerseys as Jaclyn shared a happy family image from the Target Center on social media.

"@timberwolves 💙🐺 "

Like Cordeiro, Alex Rodriguez has also taken his daughters to NBA games on occasion. They have been on multiple trips together as a family including Alex, Jaclyn, and their daughters since the duo started dating in 2022.

Currently, Bella and Savanah are enjoying the springtime in Mexico alongside their mother who is quickly making strides into becoming a successful entrepreneur.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a positive quote from Mexico

Jaclyn Cordeiro shared an image of herself from the resort in Mexico on Friday. In the picture, she penned down an inspirational quote and could be seen rocking a lime green colored swimsuit which showcased her well-toned physique.

Take a look at the image here, which was captioned as:

"Keep your face always toward the sunshine and shadows will fall behind you."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

In Jan, Cordeiro was named seventh on the Hot and Fit 100 issue which is a testament to her unwavering commitment to keeping an amazing physique and practicing a healthy lifestyle.

