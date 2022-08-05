Alex Rodriguez’s 'low-key' 47th birthday was a star-studded affair featuring Justin Bieber, Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon, and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez celebrated his 47th birthday in Idaho. A-Rod reportedly stayed at the Gozzer Ranch, where he played golf with his friends. According to a “Page Six” source, it was a “low key” celebration with A-Rod’s close friends and family members.

The event was a star-studded affair attended by stars Justin Bieber, Bieber's wife Hailey, Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon, and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith. A-Rod’s alleged girlfriend Kathryne Padgett was also in attendance.

"He was with friends. It was low-key fun with family and friends, dinners, golf, hiking, and boating on the lake,” said the source.

None of the stars posted anything on social media about A-Rod’s birthday celebration. Earlier, Rodriguez had posted a video of himself playing golf the morning of his birthday.

"Waking up on my birthday like a kid! But the night may bring out my birthday suit🎉💪😍🤣" - A-Rod

The “Page Six” source also revealed that A-Rod, who co-owns the NBA Minnesota Timberwolves, then headed to the Hamptons. He was seen hanging with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and the two appeared enjoyed their time at The Golden Pear.

“He was in the Hamptons with his daughters,” the "Page Six" source revealed.

The former baseball legend also posted a photo of himself with his daughter Natasha at a Yankees game.

"Yankees baseball ⚾️💙" - Alex Rodriguez

The source also disclosed that A-Rod is maintaining a “low-key” lifestyle.

“He is focusing on his businesses, the Timberwolves, parenting and a low-key lifestyle.”

Although retired from professional baseball, Rodriguez is certainly not retired from enjoying life.

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett’s brewing romance

Fitness model Kathryne Padgett and Alex Rodriguez recently traveled abroad. Padgett posted a video of herself, also featuring A-Rod, where the two are seen enjoying on the streets of France.

"how I recommend walking the streets of France 🍷 🇫🇷" - Kathryne Padgett

Prior to his involvement with Padgett, Alex Rodriguez reportedly didn’t date anyone since his split with American star Jennifer Lopez last year. He dated Lopez for two years before he proposed to her in 2019. However, the pandemic delayed their marriage, and the couple officially separated in April 2021.

J.Lo is now married to actor Ben Affleck. They recently tied the knot in Las Vegas.

Rodriguez and Padgett have been seeing each other for a while. Their choice to spend the summer together shows how their relationship is progressing.

The duo were first spotted in January at a Green Bay Packers NFL game.

