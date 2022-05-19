×
Alex Rodriguez steps up to the plate as an investor, pumps funds into mixed martial arts company valued at $500 million

Former MLB star, Alex Rodriguez attending an event.
Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified May 19, 2022 11:50 PM IST
Alex Rodriguez diversifies his finances, including a variety of projects from acquiring a massive real-estate portfolio to acquiring rights in the Trump International Hotel. Rodriguez's most recent investment is in the Professional Fighters Organization, an American mixed martial arts league formed in 2018. Rodriguez's contribution is part of a $30 million round of funding, albeit the exact amount has not been revealed yet. PFL's current market capitalization is $500 million.

"Now betting on the growth of mixed martial arts: @AROD. Alex Rodriguez has become a partial owner of the Professional Fighters League, after contributing to a $30M funding round. The former MLB star will join the board for the PFL — now valued at $500 million." - @ Front Office Sports

The popularity of mixed martial arts (MMA) is on the rise and has become one of the fastest-growing sports. In the last four to five years, a total of nine UFC events have sold one million-plus pay-per-view tickets. There's no denying that people love seeing brutal knockouts, which helps explain the sport's appeal. For instance, baseball brawls go viral on the internet because any hot conflict catches our attention.

"I agree with that, without digging into the numbers. I am going by popularity, mainstream TV, and exposure/advertising I see MMA fighters get compared to boxers nowadays. Boxing might still be more lucrative in general for a fighter, but it’s definitely declining while MMA rises." - @ Calibos The Quixotical Skeptic

Alex Rodriguez has identified mixed martial arts' future growth potential and wants to bank on its success.

Alex said, "I love the global reach of MMA. The PFL continues to build and innovate for fans, media and fighters, and there is massive demand in the marketplace."

A-Rod has noticed MMA's global appeal and wants in on the action.

Alex Rodriguez-backed PFL is looking for expansion

Christopher Wade is a professional mixed martial artist who presently fights in the Professional Fighters League's Featherweight category.

Alex Rodriguez has joined the board of directors of the PFL after contributing his portion of the investment round managed by Waverley Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm.

Today, @PFLMMA announced its latest equity investment round led by Waverley Capital. Also, @AROD & Daniel Leff have joined the PFL Board of Directors.Another great milestone for the Professional Fighters League 👏 bloomberg.com/news/articles/…
"Today, @PFLMMA announced its latest equity investment round led by Waverley Capital. Also, @AROD & Daniel Leff have joined the PFL Board of Directors. Another great milestone for the Professional Fighters League. " - @ Peter Murray
Currently, the PFL has 600 million fans. The Professional Fighters League will use the collected funds to expand worldwide and recruit free agents from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

