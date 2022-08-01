“All nerd stats. The best performance was Judge. Carry on” “Because he plays for the Braves, he gets no respect” - MLB Twitter fans divided after Austin Riley trumps Aaron Judge as the best performer in July

The Atlanta Braves had an excellent July with the red-hot Austin Riley at the offensive forefront. He has led Atlanta to a three-game reach of the New York Mets for the National League East.

Throughout all of Major League Baseball, statistically, Austin Riley was the best hitter throughout the month of July. It may be hard to believe because New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is on pace to hit 60+ home runs. However, it was Riley who led in basic and advanced stats.

Led all qualified hitters in July in wOBA, wRC+, AVG, SLG and WAR. Believe it or not, July’s best performer was not Aaron Judge.It was Austin Riley.Led all qualified hitters in July in wOBA, wRC+, AVG, SLG and WAR.

In the month of July, Austin Riley led all of the MLB in batting average, slugging percentage, OPS, and WAR. He also led in wOBA, wRC+, which are advanced stats. This past month, Riley hit .423, slugged .885, and totaled an outstanding 1.344 OPS. He also had 11 home runs and 26 extra base hits and set the record for most extra base hits in a single month by a Brave.

Brian's Taco Stand @BrianJordanTaco @AlexFast8 In terms of the importance of what Riley's doing, he just drew level with Hank Aaron's all time extra base hits in a month record. @AlexFast8 In terms of the importance of what Riley's doing, he just drew level with Hank Aaron's all time extra base hits in a month record.

These numbers look straight from a video game, and yet Austin Riley was barely talked about this month. The All-Star break-shortened month makes his numbers even more impressive.

Raul Aguirre 🇪🇪🇺🇸 @RAguirreJR1903 @AlexFast8 But cuz he's on the braves he won't get half the recognition cuz of favoritism @AlexFast8 But cuz he's on the braves he won't get half the recognition cuz of favoritism

Some fans of Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees still feel that Riley was not the best hitter in the month of July. They argued that the stats Riley led in do not matter. That begs the question: How does batting average not matter?

What Riley has done for the Atlanta Braves so far this season is more than impressive. On the year, he is batting .301, leading the NL in slugging with a .604, and has an OPS just shy of 1.000. He also has 29 home runs and 31 doubles, and there are still two months left in the season.

He has been a true leader on an Atlanta Braves squad that has been great as of late. Let's take a quick recap of the 2022 Atlanta Braves season.

Austin Riley has been a leader for the Atlanta Braves this season

The Atlanta Braves are coming off their magical 2021 World Series championship. However, roster changes hurt the team early on. Former franchise cornerstone Freddie Freeman went to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Ronald Acuna Jr. was out for the beginning of the season due to injury.

Since late May, though, the Atlanta Braves have looked like a completely different squad. They are now neck-in-neck with the Mets for first in the NL East and could soon overtake them.

