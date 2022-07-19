"All Star break begins now that my sweetheart is here" - Brandon Crawford catches some much deserved All-Star break by spending time at the beach with wife Jalynne Crawford

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is enjoying some quality time with wife Jalynne Crawford at the beach. The MLB star’s wife posted an adorable picture with her husband. The photo captures the two kissing. Based on the caption that accompanies the photo, Jalynne seems extremely happy to be with her husband again.

"Star break begins now that my sweetheart is here. I love you @therealbcraw35"- Jalynne Crawford

Jalynne Crawford’s cute picture caught the attention of MLB star Dallas Keuchel’s wife Kelly Nash. “This is everything,” she commented on the picture.

Brandon and Jalynne first met at a college orientation and got married in Kona, Hawaii, in 2011. The couple has four children, two daughters and two sons.

Jalynne and Brandon continue to delight their fans with cute pictures featuring their kids.

Jalynne recently posted a picture with Brandon and her kids on Instagram, where the family is seen wearing matching Crawford jerseys. She also prays for Crawford’s quick knee recovery in the post. He recently hurt his knee. Luckily, he’s better now.

are to “dye” for in our eyes! We love you always and forever. Proud of you on and off of the field @therealbcraw35 Praying your knee gets better soon. We love our new @sfgiants tie dye!! #tiedye #gogiants #welovebrandoncrawford #tinyturnip #crawkids - Jalynne Crawford

Crawford’s kids never miss a chance to cheer on their father. They are often seen at his baseball games. Jalynne makes sure to capture all of their adorable moments. Here’s proof.

"You are our MARVELous Daddy! Proud he’s wearing so much blue for both of our dads!!" - Jalynne Crawford

Brandon Crawford and Jalynne celebrated ten years of togetherness in December last year

Brandon and Jalynne Crawford at the World Series - San Francisco Giants v Detroit Tigers - Game 4

Jalynne posted dreamy pictures on Instagram from their celebration in Maui.

11.27.21 was the most magical DREAMY day! @therealbcraw35 and I celebrated 10 years of love together by renewing our vows with our beautiful children, family, and friends. It was such a special experience to go through every step of this day with our kids looking up to us. Time flies when you’re having fun. Brandon, you are my person, MY EVERYTHING!! Thank you to everyone who came to Maui to celebrate our love story!" - Jalynne Crawford

Brandon Crawford made his MLB debut in 2011 and has played the most games at shortstop for the Giants in franchise history.

