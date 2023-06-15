Bryce Harper provided some fascinating insight into the baseball culture in Nevada and what it would take for the Oakland Athletics organization to succeed in Las Vegas.

The move to relocate the Oakland A's to Vegas took a step closer this week with the Nevada Senate approving a new funding bill. John Fisher and the ownership have created friction with the fanbase in Oakland with the decision. Many believe that the group has not done enough to keep the team in California.

Harper is one of the most respect names in baseball. The two-time National League MVP was born and raised in Las Vegas. According to a recent article in The Athletic, Harper believes a rebrand is necessaery if the franchise relocates to Vegas.

"I dont think they should use the A's name. ... I think they should rebrand it," Harper said. "That's my own personal opinion."

He also said that it will take time for fans to connect with the team and that building a competitive team will be essential to fill the seats.

The Oakland Athletics have the second-worst MLB record at 19-52. They are ahead of only the Kansas City Royals and trail AL West leader Texas Rangers by 25 games.

Seven-time All-Star Bryce Harper was born and raised in Las Vegas

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies prepares to bat against the Washington Nationals.

Harper is arguabaly the biggest professional athlete to come out of Nevada. Despite being from Las Vegas, Harper said that a new and fresh image would be beneficial for the team.

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder played for Las Vegas High School and spent time with the College of Southern Nevada.

Harper's comments on the team's move to his hometown has sent shockwaves through the baseball world. The A's have a rich and storied history in Oakland, including four World Series titles. Harper, however, is not the only person who is critical of the decision to take the A's out of California.

