"All women are similar, we struggle with same things" - When Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton opened up about her body image struggle

By Krutik Jain
Modified Mar 08, 2025 13:47 GMT
When Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton opened up about her body image struggle

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, dominated the fashion and modeling industry in the 2010s, featuring on the cover of several top-notch magazines, including the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and also graced the ramp for Victoria's Secret.

Now, in the last five years or so, she has been using her well-established platform to share insights on difficulties models go through. While on the outside it may all seem glamorous, deep down inside, even the most beautiful women struggle with body image issues.

Upton spoke about the topic at length during her exclusive interview with HELLO! Fashion Monthly’s August issue in 2015. The former supermodel compared her life when she is with loved ones to the one surrounded by cameras.

"I think all women are similar; we all struggle with the same things when it comes to body image and wanting to be beautiful," she told HFM. "I’m the same when I’m on the beach with my friends or when there are paparazzi around, but being on a fashion shoot is like an acting job. I feel like I’m a different character, and that character doesn't get pangs of anxiety.”
Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton shares how even she faced a period of loneliness in her initial career

Syndication: hollandsentinel.com - Source: Imagn
During the same interview, Kate Upton recalled her time when she was facing initial difficulties of being in the modeling world. She had to leave her family when she was 15 to pave her path in the cutthroat industry.

This, of course, made her feel lonely at times, which Upton shared during the interview.

"I started working abroad when I was 15 and my mom and dad would often come. The thing is with modelling... It just gets lonely," Upton said. "I pretty much had it under control because I travelled so much – land, go through customs, get in a taxi, go to the hotel, go to work… I had the whole thing down. But it’s not fun to hang out with yourself for days at a time. It can be a solitary profession."
While the initial stages of Upton's career might have been difficult, she has set herself up for life. She no longer works regularly as a model, although she did make the cover for the fourth time in the 60th SI Swimsuit issue last year.

Most of her time now is devoted to her daughter, Genevieve, who is six, and cherishing the final few years of Justin Verlander's MLB career.

Edited by R. Elahi
