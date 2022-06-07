“Also thanks for letting Eddie complete his cycle, you guys rock” - New York Mets fans swarm on Twitter over blowout win against San Diego Padres

The New York Mets have been absolutely on fire in the first two months of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. The squad currently has a record of 38-19, the second best record in the MLB behind the team across town, the New York Yankees.

The Mets' hot streak continued with last night's 11-5 blowout win over the San Diego Padres. The Mets offense exploded, with the team recording 16 hits and third baseman Eduardo Escobar completing the 11th cycle in Mets history.

"Final." - @ San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres Twitter account posted this for the final score of the game, and New York Mets fans were all over in the comments bragging about the Mets win over the Padres.

New York Mets fans on Twitter go crazy about blowout win

dianna @runwildkian @Padres also thanks for letting eddie complete his cycle, you guys rock @Padres also thanks for letting eddie complete his cycle, you guys rock https://t.co/AyF7XtgZi4

"Also thanks for letting eddie complete his cycle, you guys rock" - @ dianna

Hitting for the cycle is something that is really rare in baseball, because in most games, a player does not even get enough at-bats to get the opportunity. However, when Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar hit his last night, fans went crazy.

"That was legit embarrassing honestly" - @ Dom dom diddy dom dom

The game was over as soon as it started when Padres starter Blake Snell gave up three runs in the first. The Mets really ran away with the game toward the end, and it was overall a sad defeat for the Padres.

"Loved being in your ballpark tonight, it was a great expierence but business is business…" - @ Brad

This Mets fan apparently was there to witness the win live. They are right, and San Deigo's park is beautiful and one of the best parks in the MLB. However, a win for your team is better than any ballpark!

"The Cookie just made your lineup crumble" - @ showalters' #1 fan

These pictures and memes that Mets fans post after every win are absolutely hilarious, and they definitely make fans of opposing teams at least somewhat angry!

"Joely enjoyed watching your loss in San Diego" - @ M_etsFan48

The entire comments section of the San Diego Padres Twitter post is just filled with amazing memes like this one. It is hilarious to see a bunch of the Mets fanbase on Twitter get together and swarm other teams' comment sections.

"Can't handle the big boys!!! Lmaooooo" - @ Petty Dodger Fan

Even Los Angeles Dodgers fans are joining in on the fun! This Dodger fan also shows his respect to the New York Mets, as the Dodgers just split a four-game set with New York.

Samia @SamiaHanna #LGM @Padres I came here for the comments & Even @Mets social is in here lol 🧡 @Padres I came here for the comments & Even @Mets social is in here lol 🧡💙 #LGM

"I came here for the comments & Even @Mets social is in here lol" - @ Samia

It has been known that Mets fans will swarm the comments section of the opposing team if the Mets beat them. This time however, it was so bad that even the official Mets Twitter account was in the comments section!

