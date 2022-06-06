Atlanta Braves top 5 shortstops of all time

The Atlanta Braves are one of the more storied organizations within baseball. Since their becoming the Atlanta Braves in 1962, the Braves have won four World Series titles and 18 National League pennants.

The Atlanta Braves have featured some tremendous shortstops within their ranks for many years. From the past to the present, here are the top 5 best shortstops ever to play for the Atlanta Braves.

Top 5 Atlanta Braves shortstops of all time

#5 Andrelton Simmonds

Andrelton Simmonds played for the Braves from 2012 to 2015. He spent the first four years of his MLB career playing in Atlanta before heading to the Los Angeles Angels in 2016. A Gold Glover, Simmonds solified his career as a starting shortstop in Atlanta and was regarded as one of the best fielders in the MLB during his time with the club.

#4 Rafael Furcal

Rafael Furcal was a a short, yet sturdy and athletic young shortstop from the Dominican Republic when he signed with the Braves in 2000.

MLB Vault @MLBVault There have been only 15 unassisted triple plays in MLB history.



One of them was turned by Rafael Furcal OTD in 2003. There have been only 15 unassisted triple plays in MLB history.One of them was turned by Rafael Furcal OTD in 2003. https://t.co/zxRKko0Ty6

Furcal hit four home runs and batted in 37 RBI to win the Rookie of the Year Award in his first season, the only Braves shortstop to have done it. Furcal would go to to enjoy a long career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals before retiring in 2014.

#3 Jeff Blauser

Jeff Blauser played for the Braves for a decade from 1987 to 1997 before finishing off the final two years of his MLB tenure with the Chicago Cubs.

""Jeff Blauser got one back for the @Braves in the 5th with a groundout to score Avery who reached on a double." - @ Atlanta Braves 30 Years Ago

In his time with the Braves, Blauser hit over 100 home runs and nearly 500 RBIs, and he went to the All-Star game twice. Blauser was selected fourth overall by the Atlanta Braves in the June 1984 draft. Blauser played a decade for the Braves, just like Freddie Freeman.

#2 Rabbit Maranville

Rabbit Maranville played an on-and-off period for the Boston Braves, which lasted from 1912-1920, and from 1929-1935. Finishing in the top three in MVP voting for each of his first three seasons, Maranville led the MLB in plate appearances for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1922. Maranville was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1954.

#1 Johnny Logan

Johnny Logan played for the Braves from 1951 to 1960. He led the team as they moved from Boston to Milwaukee to become the Milwaukee Braves in 1954. In 1956, he led the Braves to their first National League pennant, and in 1957, to their first World Series as an organization. He was a multi-time All-Star who finished in contention for the MVP nearly every season he played.

