"Always smart to fire everyone right after they spent 500m on two players" "Rangers really going for the clean sweep of the front office" - Texas Rangers unexpectedly fire Jon Daniels, leave MLB Twitter stunned

Just minutes ago, the Texas Rangers organization decided to fire their president of baseball operations, Jon Daniels. Daniels has been in this position since 2013 and has been a member of the organization since 2005. The Rangers also fired manager Chris Woodward Monday.

The firing comes during one of the most disappointing seasons in Major League Baseball. The Rangers are 52-64, 22 games back in the American League West, and have little chance of reaching the playoffs this season. This also follows the Rangers' horrific 2021 season, which saw them win just 60 games in a full season.

Jon Daniels was relatively successful during his time as general manager. Since 2005, the Texas Rangers reached the playoffs five times and appeared in two World Series. However, after a couple terrible seasons, it appears the Rangers are ready to move on.

What makes this so unexpected, however, is that Daniels just made a huge splash in last year's free agency. On the same day last winter, the Rangers picked up stars Corey Seager and Marcus Semien for their middle infield.

The contracts together total roughly $500 million dollars. Let's just say the Rangers are not getting their money's worth just yet.

Inside the Texas Rangers' dissapointing 2022 season

Corey Seager and Marcus Semien were supposed to turn this team around. However, the complete opposite is happening in Texas. Marcus Semien has been nothing short of disappointing this year, batting just .236.

Semien's poor performance comes just one season after his MVP-caliber year for the Toronto Blue Jays. In 2021, Semien put up a slashline of .265/.334/.548/, which is beyond impressive for a second baseman. He also earned an All-Star appearance and won both a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger Award.

Although Corey Seager is currently having a decent season in Texas, it is nothing compared to his numbers in Los Angeles. Before arriving to the Rangers, Seager hit .297, slugged .504, with a .870 OPS. This season, however, Seager is batting .249 with a .797 OPS, which is still respectable but down from his pre-Rangers days.

The Texas Rangers did not find their spark this season and are basically out of the playoff race. Hopefully for them, the management change will help them in the seasons to come.

