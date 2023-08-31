The Seattle Mariners had a 21-6 record at the end of August. They've won 13 of 15 games to put themselves in postseason position, and for the first time since 2001, they'll be in first place in the AL West heading into September.

August heater

On Wednesday night, the Mariners (76-57) were supposed to take a flight to New York. They get a day off in Manhattan on Thursday, then take on the Mets on Friday night to begin a 10-day, 10-game road trip. Thursday also sees no action from the Rangers or Astros.

The whole Mariners squad was outfitted with Run-D.M.C. tracksuits and received a personal greeting from Rev Run, indicating the fans' enthusiasm.

Run, Rev. Run, or DJ Run is a stage name used by American rapper, producer, DJ, and television personality, Joseph Simmons. One of Run-DMC's key founding members, Simmons is a prominent figure in hip-hop.

“Keep repping. Keep rocking. Keep rolling. Y’all are on fire"

The Mariners are headed to New York City fitted in Run-DMC tracksuits and a message from Rev Run himself.

Scott Servais, Julio's manager, surprised him with a unique celebrity shoutout, as shown in the video uploaded on Twitter.

Happy flight!!✈️🤟🏽 let’s keep going 🔥🔥 Huge thanks to @adidas @oakley @bumpboxx for making this happen 🤞🏽🤞🏽 - jrodshow44

Mariners set franchise records

On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-4, creating baseball history. The second-best record in baseball in that time frame belongs to Seattle, which has improved to 21-6 since August 1.

The team was able to put together the current hot run with the aid of two different eight-game winning streaks, representing a high point of sorts for the West Coast team.

The @Mariners have set a new franchise record with their 21st win in a calendar month! - MLB

The team stated on social media that the 21 victories were the most in a single month in Mariners history.