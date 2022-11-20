The Detroit Tigers have non-tendered third baseman Jeimer Candelario, making him a free agent for 2023. They avoid paying him $7 million in arbitration. He's been the primary third baseman for the Tigers since being traded there by the Chicago Cubs in 2017.

Candelario is coming off of a down year in 2022. He hit .217 on the season with just 13 home runs. He's regressed from having some pretty good seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Willi Castro and Harold Castro also non-tendered.

The Detroit Tigers don't see Candelario getting back to the offensive pace he was once at. As for the money he was owed, they would rather move on. They'll likely look for third-base help in free agency.

Detroit Tigers fans are glad the team is moving on from Candelario. They're ready for the team to make some moves to better the team. It's been rough for the fans to watch this team as they haven't been a .500-team since 2016.

"And so it begins. Love the moves" one fan cheered.

"Candelario was way too inconsistent to keep" said another.

Fans believe this was the correct move to make. They’re excited that the team is committing to change. They have full faith that the newly appointed president of baseball operations, Scott Harris, can make this team better.

Fans are wondering who the team will target at third base now that they have a hole there. Could they target Justin Turner or Brandon Drury in the free-agent market? It's not a premiere landing spot for free agents, but they did manage to sign Javier Baez last off-season.

Fans are ready for the Detroit Tigers to turn things around

Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox Game 1

The Detroit Tigers kicked off their off-season by parting ways with their vice president and general manager, Al Avila. They quickly announced that San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris would fill the role. Harris was announced as the team's new president of baseball operations.

He's ready to turn this organization around. The last six seasons have been underwhelming.

Harris has made it clear that he has full faith in Javier Baez, who struggled in 2022. He hit .238 on the year with a .278 on-base percentage. He expects Baez to turn it around and stated that he expects Baez to be the team's starting shortstop next season.

Scott Harris is ready for this team to reach its potential. We'll see what moves he has in store to try and better the Tigers for 2023.

