Andrew Benintendi Stats: A look at the Yankees outfielder's 2022 season

What to do with Andrew Benintendi is now a lingering question for the New York Yankees after signing Aaron Judge to a record-setting contract on Wednesday. While the Yankees have expressed interest in re-signing the outfielder, many other franchises have been linked to the veteran.

While the Bronx Bombers may be interested in seeing the outfielder back in the pinstripes, the feeling may not be mutual. According to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com, some within the organization believe Benintendi "didn't enjoy living in New York City and might prefer a smaller market nearer his St. Louis home." The Houston Astros have also shown interest in Benintendi.

Chris Manno @Mann_O_Steel17 Judge locked in.



Now… Let’s make this a monster off-season for the Yankees…



Bring back Benintendi. Go get Rodon to solidify that rotation, and go get a couple of rings over the next decade Judge locked in. Now… Let’s make this a monster off-season for the Yankees…Bring back Benintendi. Go get Rodon to solidify that rotation, and go get a couple of rings over the next decade

"Judge locked in. Now… Let’s make this a monster off-season for the Yankees Bring back Benintendi. Go get Rodon to solidify that rotation, and go get a couple of rings over the next decade" - Chris Manno

Through 126 between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees, Andrew Benintendi hit .304 while only hitting 5 home runs with 51 RBIs. While his power numbers were among the lowest of his career, Benintendi was selected to the MLB All-Star Team for the first time in his seven-year MLB career.

🦑 @Judge2Stanton

Notice the first name listed Ken Rosenthal: “With Judge set to return, the Yankees intend to accelerate other free-agent pursuits. Left-hander Carlos Rodón, outfielder Andrew Benintendi and Japanese outfielder Matsataka Yoshida are among the players in whom they have interest.“Notice the first name listed Ken Rosenthal: “With Judge set to return, the Yankees intend to accelerate other free-agent pursuits. Left-hander Carlos Rodón, outfielder Andrew Benintendi and Japanese outfielder Matsataka Yoshida are among the players in whom they have interest.“Notice the first name listed👀

"Ken Rosenthal: “With Judge set to return, the Yankees intend to accelerate other free-agent pursuits. Left-hander Carlos Rodón, outfielder Andrew Benintendi and Japanese outfielder Matsataka Yoshida are among the players in whom they have interest.“ Notice the first name listed" - @Judge2Stanton

No matter which team decides to sign Andrew Benintendi, he won't come cheap. According to MLBTR.com, predicts that the 28-year-old outfielder may land a deal in the range of four years, $54 million.

While Benintendi may never reach the superstar level he looked like he may have in his younger days with the Boston Red Sox, he should remain a productive player for his new team. An All-Star, Gold Glove award winner, and World Series champion, Benintendi will also provide veteran leadership to whichever team he lands with.

Andrew Benintendi's road to the show

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Benintendi was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 31st round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He chose not to sign, instead enrolling at the University of Arkansas to play baseball for the Razorbacks. In 2015, he was named SEC Player of the Year before being drafted by the Boston Red Sox as the seventh overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.

From 2016 to 2020, Benintendi played over 400 games with the Boston Red Sox, winning the World Series with them in 2018.

Eric Katz #repbx @Sportsteamnews Under Chaim Bloom the Red Sox have shipped out Mookie Betts for zero All-stars, let Xander Bogaerts leave in free agency and traded Andrew Benintendi for a player no longer on the team and a pitcher who is off to a rocky start in case you thought you suck at your job Under Chaim Bloom the Red Sox have shipped out Mookie Betts for zero All-stars, let Xander Bogaerts leave in free agency and traded Andrew Benintendi for a player no longer on the team and a pitcher who is off to a rocky start in case you thought you suck at your job

"Under Chaim Bloom the Red Sox have shipped out Mookie Betts for zero All-stars, let Xander Bogaerts leave in free agency and traded Andrew Benintendi for a player no longer on the team and a pitcher who is off to a rocky start in case you thought you suck at your job" - Erik Katz

On February 10, 2021, the Red Sox traded Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals as part of a three-team trade in which the Red Sox acquired Franchy Cordero, Josh Winckowski, and three players to be named later. The New York Mets landed Khalil Lee in the trade.

He remained with the Royals until July 2022, when he was acquired by the New York Yankees in a deal for minor league prospects T. J. Sikkema, Chandler Champlain, and Beck Way.

Poll : Should the Yankees re-sign Andrew Benintendi? Heck yes! No, I prefer someone else 0 votes